CAN Promises Buhari More Protests Over 'Herdsmen Attacks'

Churches in many parts of Nigeria had last Sunday embarked on protests to protest attacks and killings in communities with mostly Christian population, especially in the north-central part of the country on the instruction of CAN.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 07, 2018

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has warned President Muhammadu Buhari to expect more protests from its members as long as killings by bandits and herdsmen continue in the country.

Olasupo Ayokunle, CAN President

Rev. Samson Ayokunle, President, (CAN) while speaking to The Punch on the success of the nationwide protest said Christians will continue to use such avenue to show their anger at the failure of the government to stop the killings.

“This government should expect more protests from CAN for as long as the killings of innocent souls continue in this country. There are some other people who will still protest this Sunday (today) because the information got to them late; so, they could not observe it last Sunday. We have told them it must be peaceful and within their communities,” he said.

Rev. Ayokunle said it is surprising that the herdsmen who are said to be carrying out the killings continue to outwit security agencies in all their attacks: “Our concern now is that it appears as if the insurgents, herdsmen and so on appear to be better trained than our own security agencies. Why should the killers continue to beat the intelligence of our security agencies? How are they succeeding in attacking soft targets all over Nigeria and the security agencies cannot outsmart them? Why has it been impossible for them to arrest them?”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

