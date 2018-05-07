Life Of Delta Siamese Twins In Danger Over 'Government Indifference'

Authorities of Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara, are lamenting over alleged indifference of the state government to the plight of a set of siamese twins delivered last week's Wednesday at the hospital.

A senior management staff of the hospital who was on duty when the conjoined twins were delivered through a caesarean section, told a correspondent of SaharaReporters on Sunday that the conjoined twins case was the first since the hospital was established. The Twins

She, however, described the reaction of the state government to the birth of the twins as unfortunate and disappointing.

"The state Commissioner for Health, Mr. Mordi Ononye, has been here on a visit to see the siamese twins, but to our utmost surprise, he asked the hospital management to keep the matter out of the media, and said categorically that the state government lacks the finance to address such matter and Governor Okowa is not even interested in such issue," the top management staff said.

She also claimed that the Commissioner said the parents of the twins should look for funds needed for the surgical separation of the conjoined twins without involving the state government.

"We pleaded with him to meet the state governor and table the matter with him so that something could be done since it’s our first case, but he insisted that the governor is not interested.

"If it were to be the tenure of former governor Emmanuel Uduaghan who is a medical doctor, this is one case he would have gladly without hesitation release funds for and immediately the surgical separation of the conjoined twins will be carried out without any delay.

"The incumbent governor is also a medical doctor, but its very unfortunate and disappointing. There are medical doctors and there are medical doctors, the source who is a nurse at the hospital lamented bitterly.

The hospital staff disclosed that the conjoined twins are both males and that their father is a Corps member, adding that if urgent steps are not taken, the children might die.

She added that the parents of the children are already seeking for financial assistance from the general public to enable them carry out the separation of the twins.

According to the source, antenatal scans carried out on the babies so far revealed that they have different kidneys, different hearts, but shared one liver.

"As we talk, we are yet to carry out the post natal scan to ascertain the true position. The babies both weighed 4.6 kg at birth with one umbilical cord; they are both on oxygen and stable except for a slight recorded case of hypoglycemia, low blood sugar. My heart is bleeding seriously for the kids.

"If it were to be in some states this incident occurred, the state government will take the bills for the surgical separation of the babies.

"Though, it's no longer news that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa does not have interest in the health sector, hence you see that the sector is in state of decay. Go round hospitals across the state you will understand better, but things were never like this in the immediate past administration of Uduaghan. I am using this medium to also call on the general public and individuals to come to the aid of these babies, " the nurse appealed.

She, however, disclosed that the former Secretary to Delta State Government, Mr. Ovuozourie Macaulay, has already kicked off a campaign for financial assistance to carry out the separation of the twins to avoid any unpleasant occurrence.

She added that some American expatriates have been contacted for the surgery.

"The former Secretary to Delta State Government, Chief Ovuozourie Macaulay was here to visit one of his kinsmen when the issue of the conjoined twins was brought to his notice and immediately, he swung into action by making some very encouraging donations while he also called on government and well meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of the twins in order to save their lives. The former SSG was shocked when he saw them and commended us for the medical feat. Till this moment, the state government has not bothered to assist in any way," the nurse stated.

When contacted on the issue, the commissioner for health ignored calls and messages to his mobile line as at the time of filing in this report.