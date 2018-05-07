Life Of Delta Siamese Twins In Danger Over 'Government Indifference'

She, however, described the reaction of the state government to the birth of the twins as unfortunate and disappointing

by SaharaReporters, New York May 07, 2018

Authorities of Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara, are lamenting over alleged indifference of the state government to the plight of a set of siamese twins delivered last week's Wednesday at the hospital.

A senior management staff of the hospital who was on duty when the conjoined twins were delivered through a caesarean section, told a correspondent of SaharaReporters on Sunday that the conjoined twins case was the first since the hospital was established. The Twins Sahara Reporters Media

She, however, described the reaction of the state government to the birth of the twins as unfortunate and disappointing.

"The state Commissioner for Health, Mr. Mordi Ononye, has been here on a visit to see the siamese twins, but to our utmost surprise, he asked the hospital management to keep the matter out of the media, and said categorically that the state government lacks the finance to address such matter and Governor Okowa is not even interested in such issue," the top management staff said.

She also claimed that the Commissioner said the parents of the twins should look for funds needed for the surgical separation of the conjoined twins without involving the state government.

"We pleaded with him to meet the state governor and table the matter with him so that something could be done since it’s our first case, but he insisted that the governor is not interested.

"If it were to be the tenure of former governor Emmanuel Uduaghan who is a medical doctor, this is one case he would have gladly without hesitation release funds for and immediately the surgical separation of the conjoined twins will be carried out without any delay.

"The incumbent governor is also a medical doctor, but its very unfortunate and disappointing. There are medical doctors and there are medical doctors, the source who is a nurse at the hospital lamented bitterly.

The hospital staff disclosed that the conjoined twins are both males and that their father is a Corps member, adding that if urgent steps are not taken, the children might die.

She added that the parents of the children are already seeking for financial assistance from the general public to enable them carry out the separation of the twins.

According to the source, antenatal scans carried out on the babies so far revealed that they have different kidneys, different hearts, but shared one liver.

"As we talk, we are yet to carry out the post natal scan to ascertain the true position. The babies both weighed 4.6 kg at birth with one umbilical cord; they are both on oxygen and stable except for a slight recorded case of hypoglycemia, low blood sugar. My heart is bleeding seriously for the kids.

"If it were to be in some states this incident occurred, the state government will take the bills for the surgical separation of the babies.

"Though, it's no longer news that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa does not have interest in the health sector, hence you see that the sector is in state of decay. Go round hospitals across the state you will understand better, but things were never like this in the immediate past administration of Uduaghan. I am using this medium to also call on the general public and individuals to come to the aid of these babies, " the nurse appealed.

She, however, disclosed that the former Secretary to Delta State Government, Mr. Ovuozourie Macaulay, has already kicked off a campaign for financial assistance to carry out the separation of the twins to avoid any unpleasant occurrence.

She added that some American expatriates have been contacted for the surgery.

"The former Secretary to Delta State Government, Chief Ovuozourie Macaulay was here to visit one of his kinsmen when the issue of the conjoined twins was brought to his notice and immediately, he swung into action by making some very encouraging donations while he also called on government and well meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of the twins in order to save their lives. The former SSG was shocked when he saw them and commended us for the medical feat. Till this moment, the state government has not bothered to assist in any way," the nurse stated.

When contacted on the issue, the commissioner for health ignored calls and messages to his mobile line as at the time of filing in this report.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Oil Caught On Tape… Ex-AGF Adoke Admits Malabu Deal Is ‘Presidential Scam’, Offers Bribe To Italian Journalist
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Apostle Suleman Likes Too Much Sex, Threesomes & Once Gave Me Proceeds Of Crusades - Stephanie Otobo
Scandal VIDEO: Apostle Suleman Wanted Threesome, Loves Too Much Sex, Estranged Lover Stephanie Otobo Says
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption #ParadisePapers: Saraki, Other World Politicians Exposed In New Offshore Leak
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Drugs Pharmaceutical Company Suspends Staff In BBC Documentary
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Senator Dino Melaye Revealing To Muhammed Audu How He Framed Others In His Assassination Story
Breaking News Senator Melaye Caught On Tape Revealing How He Framed “Suspects” In His Alleged Assassination Attempt
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Doctors' Strike Selfish, Illegal And Unethical Say Nurses
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Fate Of Nurse And Two Midwives Abducted In Rann Attack Remain Uncertain By Ahmad Salkida
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Murder, Ballot Snatching, Bloody Violence... The Full Story Of APC's Nationwide Ward Congresses
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections INEC May Stop Voter Registration Exercise To Satisfy Political Interests
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME SENATOR 'DINO ME-LYING’: Sick In Court, Healthy On Twitter
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International Canada Desperate To Stop Nigerians From Coming To The Country
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity CAN Promises Buhari More Protests Over 'Herdsmen Attacks'
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics APC Member Stabbed To Death As Sen. Omo-Agege Shuns Ward Congress In Delta
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ojudu Blames Fayemi For Violence At Ekiti APC Primary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Adeboye: In 2019, Nigerians Must Vote Out Politicians Who Do Not Serve The National Interest
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Alleged Kano Underage Voters: INEC Is Not Culpable By Mahmood Yakubu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Economy Ajimobi On Buhari Criticism: Even Jesus Christ And Prophet Muhammed Were Criticised
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'Ordinary Primary You Can’t Hold — Fayose Mocks APC Over Shambolic Ekiti Primary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad