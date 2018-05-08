14.4 or 13.3 Million? NCAA, NBS Give Conflicting Figures On Passenger Traffic At Nigerian Airports

However, the data released today by NCAA is contrary to one released earlier in the year by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which put the total traffic for 2017 at 13,394,945, out of which 6,693,687 were arrivals and 6,701,258 were departing passengers.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 08, 2018

A report obtained from the website of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has put the total number of air travellers who passed through the 30 Nigerian airports and airstrips in 2017 at 14, 440,169.

The report put the domestic passengers (arrival and departure) at 10,383,452 and the international passengers (arrival and departure) at 4,056,717.
Just like in the past, the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos, had the highest passenger traffic on both local and international routes, with 3,684,052 and 2,869,099 passengers respectively.

The international traffic from the airport represented over 55 percent of international travels through the nation’s airports.
Lagos was followed on the domestic routes by Abuja airport, which had 2,826,113 passenger movements, Port Harcourt Airport with 865,659 and Owerri with 416,300 passenger movements within the period.

On the foreign scene, Abuja came a distant second to Lagos, with 734,509 arrival and departure passengers, while Kano was ahead of Port Harcourt and came third with 186,795 passenger movements. Port Harcourt had 81,125 passengers within the period under review.

The breakdown of the domestic travel showed that Calabar, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Ilorin, Yola, Kaduna, Katsina, Minna, Gombe, Enugu, Akure and Benin had 157,208, 142,503, 61,958, 93,834, 135,704, 354,089, 2,425, 7,213, 27,606, 279,673,26,384 and253,780 passenger movements in 2017 respectively.

Others within the period were Eket, Ibadan, Jos, Kano, Osubi, Zaria, Bauchi, Escravos, Akwa Ibom, Asaba, Finima, Forcados, Kebbi and Dutse with 17,720, 64,370, 55,177, 253,578, 158,879, 574, 4,541, 187,878, 191,133, 29,778, 64,545, 1,591, 18,504 and 693 respectively of both arrivals and departures on the local scene.

Only Makurdi did not record any domestic passenger movements in 2017, both at local and international scenes.

On the international scene, according to the report, 4,056,717 passengers moved through 18 airports across the country in 2017, with the least being 25 passengers from Calabar Airport.
Apart from the aforementioned airports, Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt, which recorded movements of 3,871,528 passengers, representing 95.4 percent of the total international traffic, the other 14 airports recorded just 185,189 passengers, which was just 4.6 percent traffic within the period.

Airports like Maiduguri, Sokoto, Ilorin, Yola, Kaduna, Katsina, Minna Gombe and Enugu had 7,762, 20,495, 6,058, 11,428, 9,167, 9,556, 4,888 and 41,344 passenger movements in 2017.
Other airports are Bauchi, Akwa Ibom, Kebbi and Dutse with 9,523, 47, 14,385 and 3,679 passengers respectively in the outgone year.

However, the data released today by NCAA is contrary to one released earlier in the year by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which put the total traffic for 2017 at 13,394,945, out of which 6,693,687 were arrivals and 6,701,258 were departing passengers.

There is, however, a disparity of 1,045,224 passengers between the statistics released by NCAA and NBS.

According to NBS, Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Kano airports were the busiest through the year of 2017. NBS said passengers travelled through Abuja airport largely increased from Q1 (577,386 domestic and 692,207 international) to Q2 (841,401 domestic and 231,414 international) due to the reopening of the Abuja airport.

Kaduna airport recorded higher-than-usual numbers of domestic traffic in the first two quarters of 2017 (124,996 in Q1 and 129,034 in quarter two) since a large proportion of air traffic through Abuja was redirected to Kaduna after the closure of Abuja airport in March 2017.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Economy Kachikwu Apologizes Over ‘Magician’ Comment, Says Lines Will End By Beginning Of April
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Economy President Buhari Arrives In Iran Ahead Of GECF Summit
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News Okonjo-Iweala Chooses Personal Attacks To Cover Up Corruption, Femi Falana Says
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Opinion Buhari And The Solution To The Nigerian Currency Quagmire  By Femi Pedro
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Economy New Niger Delta Militant Group Dares Buhari, Vows To Cripple Nigeria's Economy
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News Group Urges Nigerians To Protest Fuel Price Hike, IMF Policies, Demand Socialism
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Festus Keyamo Gets Another Job From Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME 'What Have I Done To You people?' — Evans Breaks Down In Tears In Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: 'Technical Stopover' — How Garba Shehu Covered Up Buhari's Two-Day UK Medical Trip
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Drugs Codeine Syrup: Why We Shut Emzor, 2 Others - NAFDAC
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Ekiti Election: APC Aspirants In a Closed Door Meeting With Tinubu, Consensus Candidate May Emerge
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections INEC May Stop Voter Registration Exercise To Satisfy Political Interests
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME SENATOR 'DINO ME-LYING’: Sick In Court, Healthy On Twitter
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Lagos Lawyers To Stage Protest/Walk Over Violence At APC Congresses
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Soyode, Ex-BEN TV Europe CEO, Declares For President, Vows To Reform Police
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive Kano Underage Voter Scandal: INEC Boss Hides Report, Plans Stoppage Of Voter Registration Exercise
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News UPDATED: Buhari To Spend Four Days In The UK With His Doctor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Army Rescues 'More Than 1,000' Boko Haram Captives
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad