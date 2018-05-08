Lagos Lawyers To Stage Protest/Walk Over Violence At APC Congresses

Mr. Adeshina Ogunlana, chairman of the chapter said this while addressing the media on Monday while lamenting that political violence was motivated by the desire of politicians for selfish gains.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 08, 2018

Adesina Ogunlana

The Lagos chapter of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA has announced that it will stage a walk-in protest of the violence that characterized the recent ward congresses and Ekiti gubernatorial primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress.  

“We call on all well-meaning Nigerians especially all progressive forces to - speak out and act against the Wild and violence orientation of our politicians. We cannot leave politics only to the politicians.”

“To this end, the Tiger Bar shall stage a walk to protest growing political violence in the country in the last week of May, God willing. All progressive forces are cordially invited,” Ogulana said.

The NBA chairman noted that the violence that marred the APC ward congresses and the Ekiti gubernatorial primary election raises alarm that the 2019 general election may be marred by violence.

“The alarm and the score is that if intra party conflicts and disputes involve so much recklessness, won’t it be a total conflagration when it becomes lNTER parties contest?

“What is most unfortunate in the mad and murderous scramble for power of Nigerian politicians is not for the interest of the - masses but for their own ' private gain and enrichment,” the association said.

The association also noted that security operatives failed to rein in those responsible for the violence: “Even more worrisome is that all the violence and disruption took place in the presence of security agents and personnel of the state, who presented a picture at helplessness anal complacence,” he added.

