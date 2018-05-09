After Third Snub In Two Weeks, Senate Declares IGP Idris 'Enemy Of Democracy'

For the third time in less than two weeks, Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris has again failed to honour the invitation of the Senate to give reasons for the arrest and detention of Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West, and also speak on insecurity in the country.



This has prompted the Senate to declare him “an enemy of democracy” who is “unfit to hold any public office within and outside Nigeria”.

Idris was first summoned on April 25 but he failed to appear, instead accompanying President Muhammadu Buhari on an official visit to Borno State.



He was summoned for the second time to appear on May 2 but he again failed to honour it, delegating Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Operations) Joshak Habila, whom the Senate refused to entertain.

And for the third time on Wednesday, Idris ignored the summons.



Speaking on this development during the plenary, Senator Enyinaya Abaribe described the IGP’s behaviour as an indication that democracy in the country is dying a slow death.

“What is happening today in Nigeria shows that democracy is dying bit by bit and also shows the abuse of power and office by the IG,” he said. “What the IG is doing in the eyes of the world shows that there is no respect for the law.”



Senator Ahmad Lawan said: “It is very unusual for a public servant to act like this. I have never see this before anywhere in the world; we need to take a decision because this affects security in the entire country."



Senator Isah Misau referred to Idris as an incompetent individual not fit for office, saying: "What the IGP is doing is not against the Senate but against the presidency that appointed him into office; it's unfortunate. The IG is not competent to be in the office.”

Another senator added: "This is unacceptable and disrespectful. It requires immediate action and I think this Senate needs to take serious action in looking for a way forward.”

Bukola Saraki, President of the Senate, described Idris’s action as “disrespectful to the institution and constitutional authority”.

“The refusal of the IG to appear before an investigative committee as also ruled by a court of competent jurisdiction is a great danger to our democracy,” he said.

"Therefore, the Senate resolves to declare the IGP as an enemy of democracy and not fit to hold any public office within and outside Nigeria."