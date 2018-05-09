Lagos Is Building 'The Largest Rice Mill In Sub-Saharan Africa’ — And It Will Create 200,000 Jobs

The mill, with a projected 32 metric tons per hour production capacity, will create more than 200,000 jobs in the agricultural sector and also produce approximately 130million Kg of processed rice per year.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 09, 2018

The Lagos State Government says the rice mill it is currently constructing in Imota Local Council Development Area of the State will create 200,000 jobs when completed early next year.
 
This was revealed in a statement released by Habib Aruna, Chief Press Secretary of the State, on Wednesday after the inspection tour of some areas in Lagos by Akinwunmi Ambode. Governor of the state, who was represented by Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Adebowale Akinsanya.

According to the statement, the mill, with a projected 32 metric tons per hour production capacity, will create more than 200,000 jobs in the agricultural sector and also produce approximately 130million Kg of processed rice per year. 
 
"The key takeaway from here is that the construction of the rice mill and the industrial park, among other complementing facilities, are going on as planned. The administrative building, the restaurant, fire station, power station and other facilities needed to support the park and the rice mill are all ongoing concurrently,” he said.
 
"The mill is part of the food security strategy of this administration, as well as southwest integration efforts. It will be the largest rice mill not just in Nigeria but in Sub Saharan Africa.
 
"Already, we have commitment from the contractors working on the project that it would be delivered by January 2019 and the rice mill that would be the food engine of the Southwest will be in production by February.”

Speaking further, the Governor expressed the commitment of his administration to make the place a regional market. 

“The first phase is 75 per cent completed,” he said. “The major challenge has been accomplished though we still have some things to sort out but we are over the hurdle.

“What remains is to keep going, speed up and with the commitment of this government; we should be able to complete this project by September and hopefully by the end of the year, all the different markets in Mile 12 will be able to move here and it will be a one shop centre for everybody.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Agriculture Price Of Rice May Rise To N40,000 Per Bag, Junior Agricultural Minister Says
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Pius Adesanmi Empowerment: Ad Hoc People, Ad Hoc Country By Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
The President Must Change His Perception On Herdsmen Killing – Barrister Monday Ubani
ACTIVISM President Buhari Must Change His Perception On Herdsmen Killing – Barrister Monday Ubani
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Northern Group Insists President Buhari Must Declare Fulani Herdsmen As Terrorist Group
ACTIVISM Northern Group Insists President Buhari Must Declare Fulani Herdsmen As A Terrorist Group
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
ACTIVISM Benue State Buries 73 Killed By Fulani Herdsmen
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Guest Columnist Mixed Security Ratings, Low Economic Ratings – 5 Things Buhari Should Do To Address Nigerians’ Concerns
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Nigeria Asks UK To Seize Assets, Bank Accounts Of Senator
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption I Deserve Praise Not Condemnation For Spending N24 Billion On EFCCs Office- Magu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Security Men, Lawmakers Conspired To Steal The Mace-Police
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion What Exactly Are Doctors Doing In Nigeria? By 'Mayowa Tijani
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion The 8th Senate, Not IGP Idris Is The Real Enemy Of Democracy By Bala Ibrahim
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Ekiti Election: Tinubu, Aspirants Meeting Deadlocked, Fayemi Stages A Walkout
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Bola Tinubu: The Corrupt Mini Deity Of Lagos By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Fayemi Denies Walking Out Of APC Leaders’ Meeting
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Festus Keyamo Gets Another Job From Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Your Lies Are Damaging The President's Image, Ezekwesili Tells Shehu, Adesina
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Scandal SPECIAL REPORT: N100m For Drugs, N54m For Notebooks... Inside the Scam Called ‘Empowerment’ Programmes'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UNDERCOVER INVESTIGATION: Cancer Is The Disease, Nigeria’s Health System Is The Killer
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad