Bode George, Ex-PDP National Deputy Chairman, Loses Son

Bode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDPD), has lost his son, Dipo.

According to TheCable, Dipo died on Thursday after a protracted illness.

Relying on a family member who asked not to be named, the newspaper said details of his death were still sketchy, but he was said to have battled with an organ failure for a while before losing out on Thursday.

Not much is known about the extremely private scion of the George family who was born by Feyi, the first wife of the retired naval commodore.

Bode George is a former National Vice-Chairman (Southwest), former Deputy National Chairman (South) and former National Deputy Chairman of the PDP.