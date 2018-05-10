Bode George, Ex-PDP National Deputy Chairman, Loses Son

Relying on a family member who asked not to be named, the newspaper said details of his death were still sketchy, but he was said to have battled with an organ failure for a while before losing out on Thursday.

by Sahara Reporters, New York May 10, 2018

Bode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDPD), has lost his son, Dipo.

According to TheCable, Dipo died on Thursday after a protracted illness.

Relying on a family member who asked not to be named, the newspaper said details of his death were still sketchy, but he was said to have battled with an organ failure for a while before losing out on Thursday.

Not much is known about the extremely private scion of the George family who was born by Feyi, the first wife of the retired naval commodore.

Bode George is a former National Vice-Chairman (Southwest), former Deputy National Chairman (South) and former National Deputy Chairman of the PDP.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Sahara Reporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics ‘I Have A Greater Political Engagement’, Says Oyinlola As He Dumps APC, NIMC
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria Asks UK To Seize Assets, Bank Accounts Of Senator
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Agriculture Lagos Is Building 'The Largest Rice Mill In Sub-Saharan Africa’ — And It Will Create 200,000 Jobs
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections APC Picks New Date For Botched Ekiti Primary
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Police, Army Informed Of Impending Attacks On Adamawa Villages- Amnesty Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Ekiti Election: Tinubu, Aspirants Meeting Deadlocked, Fayemi Stages A Walkout
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion The 8th Senate, Not IGP Idris Is The Real Enemy Of Democracy By Bala Ibrahim
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Security Men, Lawmakers Conspired To Steal The Mace-Police
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption I Deserve Praise Not Condemnation For Spending N24 Billion On EFCCs Office- Magu
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion Bola Tinubu: The Corrupt Mini Deity Of Lagos By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics ‘I Have A Greater Political Engagement’, Says Oyinlola As He Dumps APC, NIMC
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion What Exactly Are Doctors Doing In Nigeria? By 'Mayowa Tijani
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria Asks UK To Seize Assets, Bank Accounts Of Senator
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Agriculture Lagos Is Building 'The Largest Rice Mill In Sub-Saharan Africa’ — And It Will Create 200,000 Jobs
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections APC Picks New Date For Botched Ekiti Primary
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME CRYBABY! Five Times Evans Has Broken Down In Tears Since His Arrest
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Police, Army Informed Of Impending Attacks On Adamawa Villages- Amnesty Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics FLASHBACK: Just 10 Months Ago, Oyinlola Vowed Never To Leave The APC
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad