Court Nullifies Omo-Agege's 90-Legislative-Day Suspension By Senate

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the 90-legislative-day suspension of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and ordered his immediate reinstatement.

Upholding Omo-Agege’s application challenging his suspension, the judge told the Senate that it could only suspend an erring senator for 14 days and 1 legislative day.

Justice Dingba also held that the Delta state senator must be paid his salaries and other entitlements for the duration of his suspension so far.

Omo-Agege was suspended on April 13 over his remarks that the planned amendment to the 2010 Electoral Act was targeted at President.

The Senate had argued for changes in the sequence of elections set by INEC, proposing that federal legislative elections should be held first, before governorship and state houses of assembly elections, followed by presidential election.

But Omo-Agege opposed this and accused the upper chamber of working against the President.

He had said at the time that only 36 lawmakers could not make a decision for 360 lawmakers.

“For some of you who are familiar with what transpired in the House of Reps, only 36 members were on the floor when this so-called amendment to section 25 of the Electoral Act was introduced," he said. “The position we took is that 36 people cannot determine the destiny of 360 people in the House (of Reps), which is now being carried over to 109 in the Senate. The least we are owed is for this so-called amendment to be deliberated upon and our rule is clear."

Although he later apologised to the Senate over his comments, the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges recommended in its report that he be suspended for 181 legislative days but the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, recommended reduction to 90 legislative days.

Presenting the report of the committee's investigation, Chairman of the committee, Senator Sam Anyanwu said the committee found it unacceptable that after Senator Omo-Agege apologised to the Senate over his comments, he made u-turn and took the Senate to court over the matter, which was referred to the committee.