Court Nullifies Omo-Agege's 90-Legislative-Day Suspension By Senate

Upholding Omo-Agege’s application challenging his suspension, the judge told the Senate that it could only suspend an erring senator for 14 days and 1 legislative day.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 10, 2018

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the 90-legislative-day suspension of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and ordered his immediate reinstatement.

Upholding Omo-Agege’s application challenging his suspension, the judge told the Senate that it could only suspend an erring senator for 14 days and 1 legislative day.

Justice Dingba also held that the Delta state senator must be paid his salaries and other entitlements for the duration of his suspension so far.

Omo-Agege was suspended on April 13 over his remarks that the planned amendment to the 2010 Electoral Act was targeted at President.

The Senate had argued for changes in the sequence of elections set by INEC, proposing that federal legislative elections should be held first, before governorship and state houses of assembly elections, followed by presidential election.

 

But Omo-Agege opposed this and accused the upper chamber of working against the President.

He had said at the time that only 36 lawmakers could not make a decision for 360 lawmakers.

“For some of you who are familiar with what transpired in the House of Reps, only 36 members were on the floor when this so-called amendment to section 25 of the Electoral Act was introduced," he said. “The position we took is that 36 people cannot determine the destiny of 360 people in the House (of Reps), which is now being carried over to 109 in the Senate. The least we are owed is for this so-called amendment to be deliberated upon and our rule is clear."

Although he later apologised to the Senate over his comments, the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges recommended in its report that he be suspended for 181 legislative days but the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, recommended reduction to 90 legislative days.

Presenting the report of the committee's investigation, Chairman of the committee, Senator Sam Anyanwu said the committee found it unacceptable that after Senator Omo-Agege apologised to the Senate over his comments, he made u-turn and took the Senate to court over the matter, which was referred to the committee.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion The 8th Senate, Not IGP Idris Is The Real Enemy Of Democracy By Bala Ibrahim
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections This Is Oosha, The ‘Untouchable’ APC Youth Leader Who Disrupted Ekiti Primary
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics ‘I Have A Greater Political Engagement’, Says Oyinlola As He Dumps APC, NIMC
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Elections Obasanjo's Third Force Transforms Into A Political Party
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics El-Rufai Needs Psychiatric Attention, Says Shehu Sani
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria Asks UK To Seize Assets, Bank Accounts Of Senator
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion The 8th Senate, Not IGP Idris Is The Real Enemy Of Democracy By Bala Ibrahim
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections This Is Oosha, The ‘Untouchable’ APC Youth Leader Who Disrupted Ekiti Primary
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Bode George, Ex-PDP National Deputy Chairman, Loses Son
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics ‘I Have A Greater Political Engagement’, Says Oyinlola As He Dumps APC, NIMC
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News UPDATED: Nigerian Consul-General 'Assassinated' In Sudan
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Security Men, Lawmakers Conspired To Steal The Mace-Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Bola Tinubu: The Corrupt Mini Deity Of Lagos By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME CRYBABY! Five Times Evans Has Broken Down In Tears Since His Arrest
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Senate versus IGP: A Dissection Of The Law By Inibehe Effiong
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Obasanjo's Third Force Transforms Into A Political Party
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion What Exactly Are Doctors Doing In Nigeria? By 'Mayowa Tijani
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption I Deserve Praise Not Condemnation For Spending N24 Billion On EFCCs Office- Magu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad