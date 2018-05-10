Melaye's Arrest Wasn't The Reason We summoned the IGP, Says Senate

Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, was summoned to have his explanations on efforts of the force to curtail the killings in the country, not because of the arrest of Senator Dino Melaye, the Senate has said.

Responding to the statement released by the Police PRO, Jimoh Moshood, the Senate, through the Chairman of Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Sabi Aliyu Abdullahi, maintained that it was more concerned about the spate of killings across the country, for which the IG should be held accountable.

“Our main concern is the security crisis across the country where people are being killed in scores on daily basis. The primary responsibility of the Police is maintenance of law and order as well as protection of lives and property," it said.

"If there is a breach along the line of this responsibility, we do not see why the IGP should feel he cannot be invited to offer explanation to the arm of government which is constitutionally empowered to ask questions and investigate the breach.”

The legislative arm further insisted that the IGP should not have any problem with an invitation for him to tell the Senate what he and his men were doing to stop the killings, as well as their challenges and needs in doing this.

Refuting the claims that the Police IG was summoned because of the arrest of Dino, the Senate said matters concerning Melaye's arrest had been overtaken by events.

Holding that the Police IG is afraid of his shadows, the Senate insisted that any public officer who sees himself above the government is truly unfit to remain in office.

"Any public officer who plans to place himself above an arm of government obviously is not fit to remain in office," it maintained. "Mr. Idris is only afraid of his shadows by alleging witch-hunt when he is called to account on the performance of the duties of his organization."