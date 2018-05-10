Ojudu Quits Ekiti Gubernatorial Race

Babafemi Ojudu

President Muhammadu Buhari’s special adviser on political affairs, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, has announced his withdrawal from contest for the All Progressives Congress, APC, ticket for the July Ekiti State gubernatorial election.

Speaking at the state capital, Ado-Ekiti on Thursday, Ojudu said he is withdrawing from contest for the ticket because of the violence that has characterised the process of choosing one of the 33 aspirants as the candidate of APC for the gubernatorial election.

He said, “I am not involved in violence, but I know those who are involved in violence. The primary has been corrupted by elements that are desperate.”

He alleged that some of the aspirants are currently bringing thugs into the state to help swing the rescheduled primary in their favour.

He also alleged that some members of the party’s National Working Committee and one of the aspirants are working together to rig the primary election.

He insisted that he would support anyone that eventually emerges from the party primary as APC candidate, but he was emphatic that he would not back anyone that has records of corruption or who has been indicted and on trial for stealing resources of the state.

Ojudu urged Ekiti chapter of APC not to allow governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose, replace himself by planting his stooge as his successor.

He said APC should ensure that Fayose pays for all the crimes he has committed.