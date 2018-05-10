Police, Army Informed Of Impending Attacks On Adamawa Villages- Amnesty Nigeria

“Amnesty International notified the army and police authorities in #Adamawa state today in the morning, but is surprised to learn that the attacks are still ongoing.”

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 10, 2018

Amnesty Nigeria says it informed the Nigeria Police and Nigerian Army of impending attacks by herdsmen on communities in Adamawa State and was therefore surprised that no action was taken to stop the attacks which have now led to the displacement of residents of five villages.

The international rights organization in a statement, said, “Amnesty International notified the army and police authorities in #Adamawa state today in the morning, but is surprised to learn that the attacks are still ongoing.”

SaharaReporters had reported that some herdsmen on Wednesday that herdsmen had sacked five villages Nega, Bang, Gon, Bolki, and Nzumosu - all in Numan Local Government of Adamawa State.  See Also Breaking News DEVELOPING: Villagers Flee Into The Bush As Herdsmen Raid Adamawa Again 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

It was gathered that the villages have been under sporadic attack from the herdsmen since last week’s Wednesday.

Amnesty lamented the inability of the of security agencies to stop attacks and insurgencies in various parts of the country, especially in the North-East.

The organization, therefore, called on the federal government to immediately deploy police to protect the affected villages immediately launch an investigation into the conduct of the security forces over the attacks.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion The 8th Senate, Not IGP Idris Is The Real Enemy Of Democracy By Bala Ibrahim
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Police Melaye's Arrest Wasn't The Reason We Summoned The IGP, Says Senate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Accuse Senate Of Witch-hunting IGP, Say 'We Have No Apologies'
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME 'What Have I Done To You people?' — Evans Breaks Down In Tears In Court
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News DEVELOPING: Villagers Flee Into The Bush As Herdsmen Raid Adamawa Again
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: 'Please Hear Our Cry For Mercy' — Nurse, Midwives Abducted By Boko Haram Write Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion The 8th Senate, Not IGP Idris Is The Real Enemy Of Democracy By Bala Ibrahim
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Security Men, Lawmakers Conspired To Steal The Mace-Police
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption I Deserve Praise Not Condemnation For Spending N24 Billion On EFCCs Office- Magu
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Bola Tinubu: The Corrupt Mini Deity Of Lagos By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics ‘I Have A Greater Political Engagement’, Says Oyinlola As He Dumps APC, NIMC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Bode George, Ex-PDP National Deputy Chairman, Loses Son
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections This Is Oosha, The ‘Untouchable’ APC Youth Leader Who Disrupted Ekiti Primary
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News UPDATED: Nigerian Consul-General 'Assassinated' In Sudan
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria Asks UK To Seize Assets, Bank Accounts Of Senator
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion What Exactly Are Doctors Doing In Nigeria? By 'Mayowa Tijani
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Oshiomole Wants To Become APC Chairman Although 'Oyegun Hasn't Failed'
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Agriculture Lagos Is Building 'The Largest Rice Mill In Sub-Saharan Africa’ — And It Will Create 200,000 Jobs
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad