Angry Passengers Shut Arik Operations In Protest Against Overbooked Flight

Passengers of an Arik flight departing Abuja to Lagos have shut down operations at the boarding gate of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

According to one of the passengers, Arik overbooked travellers of the 10 am flight, leading to a situation where some passengers could not get a seat on the flight.

An aggrieved passenger threatened to sue the airline if he could not make it to Lagos as scheduled.

Stating the urgency of her flight, another passenger said she has an interview that she could not afford to miss.

To pacify the angry passengers, Arik gave a compensation of 25% discount to all affected passengers.

This was contained in a letter issued to the passengers by Arik, and obtained by SaharaReporters.

The letter also stated that a partial refund would be given to affected passengers within seven working days.