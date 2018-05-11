EKO Electricity Company CEO Reveals Secret Behind 'Crazy Bills'

Speaking at a town hall meeting with residents of Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, the EKEDC CEO said the ‘huge’ bill was because distribution companies take the reading of electricity consumption of customers who are not metered directly from the transformer.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 11, 2018

Adeoye Fadebiyi ThisDay Live

Mr. Adeoye Fadeyibi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has unveiled the secret behind the so-called ‘crazy bill’ which has been one of the major areas of discord between electricity distribution companies and consumers.   

Speaking at a town hall meeting with residents of Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, the EKEDC CEO said the ‘huge’ bill was because distribution companies take the reading of electricity consumption of customers who are not metered directly from the transformer.

Fadeyibi told participants at the meeting to ensure persons are not stealing electricity from electric poles or connecting heavy appliances like welding machines to the transformer: “What you call crazy bill is not crazy according to us in Eko Disco; we have an approved methodology for billing consumers who do not have functional meters.

“It is what we get from your transformer monthly that is being shared among the consumers. So, if your neighbors are tapping power daily or you see welding machines nearby and you think it is our responsibility to hold them, it will reflect in your bills.

“Expose your neighbors who are bypassing meters or anybody that is tapping supply from our electric poles now.

“This is for the benefit of both parties,” Fadeyibi said.

While seeking the cooperation of the community, the EKEDC CEO promised an increase in the power supply to their area from six to 12-15 hours in the coming months. He said he is confident customers will pay more bills if they are assured of more electricity.

“If we give them electricity and the bills come along, they will be willing to pay the bills.

“Now, we are both committed; this is fantastic. We in EKEDC will go back to our table and come back with solutions, which is improved power supply to the areas.

“So, by the time we are here again for another town hall meeting, they will tell us that supply has improved, and we would have fulfilled our promise.”

Fadeyibi further disclosed that the company has been on a maintenance marathon since December.

He added that the consumers will soon begin to enjoy the benefits of the effort.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Energy President Jonathan Names Olufemi Ajayi As Petroleum Technology Development Fund Boss
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption Okonjo-Iweala And Madueke Summoned To Senate For Fuel Crisis
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corporations Delta Communities Accuse BEDC Of Corruption, Plan Suit And Mass Protest
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Energy Oshiomhole Sacks Chairman Of Edo State Petroleum Monitoring Committee
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News Chiedu Ugbo Appointed Ag Managing Director Of Niger Delta Power Holding Company As FG Fires Management Team
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Business Jos Electricity Coy Blames Revenue Shortfall On Theft And Vandalism
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Returns From Medical Trip 24Hours Ahead Of Schedule
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity CAN General Secretary Dies Two Weeks After Leading Anti-Herdsmen Protest
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics FULL EXPLANATION: Why Babafemi Ojudu Quit APC Governorship Primary
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections APC Chairmanship: Gov Okorocha Sets Out Assignments For Oshiomhole
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Idris Wada: PDP Used Federal Power To Rob Us In 2015, But In 2019 Federal Power Is In Our Favour
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics From PDP To CNM And ADC — Can Obasanjo's New Political Project Be Trusted?
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME In Bizarre Post, Facebook User Aniekpeno Akpan Tells Men How To Molest ‘8 To 10 years Old Girls’
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME I Paid 223,000 Euros Ransom To Evans-Witness
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ojudu Quits Ekiti Gubernatorial Race
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
International Malabu Oil Deal: Two British Secret Service Agents Docked As Trial Begins In Milan
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections This Is Oosha, The ‘Untouchable’ APC Youth Leader Who Disrupted Ekiti Primary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption How Ex-NNPC GMD, Yakubu Concealed $9.7m, £74,000- Witness
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad