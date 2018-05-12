Hoodlums Arrested With Charms As Ekiti APC Gubernatorial Primary Holds Under Heavy Security

Four persons, suspected to be hoodlums have been arrested with items suspected to be charms at the venue of the ongoing rescheduled primary of the All Progressives Congress, APC for the Ekiti State gubernatorial election.

Punchng reports that the hoodlums who claimed to be delegates, but could not to prove their claim were handed over to the officials of Criminal Investigation Department present at the venue by the police.

The rescheduled primary is being conducted under heavy security deployment to avoid a repeat of last Saturday’s disruption of the exercise.

There is a heavy deployment of personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC), Police at Damlek Event Centre in Ado-Ekiti, the venue of the rescheduled exercise.

The Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr Donatus Ikemefuna, said no fewer than 2,000 officers have been deployed to the venue to maintain law and order.

Motorists, as well as motorcyclists, were prevented from entering the road leading to the venue.

Members of the National Congress Committee on the primary conducted accreditation for delegates at the entrance of the venue.

A total of 32 aspirants are now contesting to flag the party’s flag in the July 14 governorship election after President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Political Matters, Sen. Babafemi Ojudu, withdrawal from the race.