Hoodlums Arrested With Charms As Ekiti APC Gubernatorial Primary Holds Under Heavy Security

by Sahara Reporters, New York May 12, 2018

Four persons, suspected to be hoodlums have been arrested with items suspected to be charms at the venue of the ongoing rescheduled primary of the All Progressives Congress, APC for the Ekiti State gubernatorial election.   

Punchng reports that the hoodlums who claimed to be delegates, but could not to prove their claim were handed over to the officials of Criminal Investigation Department present at the venue by the police.

The rescheduled primary is being conducted under heavy security deployment to avoid a repeat of last Saturday’s disruption of the exercise.

There is a heavy deployment of personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC), Police at Damlek Event Centre in Ado-Ekiti, the venue of the rescheduled exercise.

The Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr Donatus Ikemefuna, said no fewer than 2,000 officers have been deployed to the venue to maintain law and order.

Motorists, as well as motorcyclists, were prevented from entering the road leading to the venue.

Members of the National Congress Committee on the primary conducted accreditation for delegates at the entrance of the venue.

A total of 32 aspirants are now contesting to flag the party’s flag in the July 14 governorship election after President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Political Matters, Sen. Babafemi Ojudu, withdrawal from the race.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Sahara Reporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Returns From Medical Trip 24Hours Ahead Of Schedule
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics I Am Not Worried About Conspiracy Against Me-Fayemi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Ekiti 2018: APC In Disarray
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Idris Wada: PDP Used Federal Power To Rob Us In 2015, But In 2019 Federal Power Is In Our Favour
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections APC Chairmanship: Gov Okorocha Sets Out Assignments For Oshiomhole
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FULL EXPLANATION: Why Babafemi Ojudu Quit APC Governorship Primary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Open Letter To Mr. President
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Energy EKO Electricity Company CEO Reveals Secret Behind 'Crazy Bills'
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Returns From Medical Trip 24Hours Ahead Of Schedule
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics I Am Not Worried About Conspiracy Against Me-Fayemi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Ekiti 2018: APC In Disarray
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Idris Wada: PDP Used Federal Power To Rob Us In 2015, But In 2019 Federal Power Is In Our Favour
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Six Fake Delegates Arrested In Ekiti During Governorship Primary
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity CAN General Secretary Dies Two Weeks After Leading Anti-Herdsmen Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections APC Chairmanship: Gov Okorocha Sets Out Assignments For Oshiomhole
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FULL EXPLANATION: Why Babafemi Ojudu Quit APC Governorship Primary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Malabu Oil Deal: Two British Secret Service Agents Docked As Trial Begins In Milan
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics From PDP To CNM And ADC — Can Obasanjo's New Political Project Be Trusted?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad