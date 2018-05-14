Buhari's Government A Puppet In The Hands Of Oil Multinationals, Says Ijaw Group

by Sahara Reporters, New York May 14, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari The Nation

Ijaw People’s Development Initiative, a Niger Delta rights group, has described the Muhammadu Buhari government as "a puppet in the hands of oil multinationals".

The group said this in a statement condemning the non-implementation of the order for International Oil Companies (IOC’s), to relocate their operational headquarters to the Niger Delta.

“It may interest you to note that the Buhari government is a puppet in the hands of oil multinational companies operating in the country," it said. "It is obvious that the current government of the country lacks political will to proffer sanctions on defaulting oil companies in the country."

While lamenting the continued degradation of their environment, the statement, signed by President of the organisation, Austin Azobo, said peace would continue to elude the country until the region gets its due.

"We make bold to say that peace will elude Nigeria except Niger Delta is given her due place in the country," read the statement. "It is equally appalling that the Muhammadu Buhari government cannot enforce the compliance of its directive given to oil multinational companies to relocate their operational headquarters to the Niger Delta region." 

It further gave a directive to IOCs to vacate the region if they cannot obey the demand, saying: “Our attention has been drawn to the gross failure of oil multinational companies operating in Niger Delta to return their operational headquarters to the region despite several directives from the Federal government of Nigeria.

“It is our warning that oil multinational companies refusing to relocate their operational headquarters to the Niger Delta should quit or vacate the region. It is provocative and absurd for oil companies operating in the region to undermine the clarion calls of stakeholders to relocate back to the region.

“It is imperative to note that our environment is being polluted and degraded day in and out. Our ecology system has been damaged. We inhale hydrocarbon particles and emissions emanating from gas flaring, uncompleted combustion and other oil activities, but no justice is done to ameliorate it.

"It is sad that Nigeria is governed by oil companies. It is a pity that Nigeria has turned a lawless state where oil companies dictate laws that should govern the country and how it should operate. We are disappointed at the government’s failure to compel these companies to do the needful."

Sahara Reporters, New York

