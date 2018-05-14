Nigeria Waiting For New Refineries To Merge Multiple Exchange Rates, Says Moody's

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 14, 2018

Financial rating company, Moody’s, has predicted that Nigeria will not interfere with its multiple exchange rates until new oil refineries and fertilizer plants come on stream.

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, is building 650,000 barrels per day refinery with fertilizer and chemical plants in Lagos.

The refinery complex is expected to begin production in 2019.

The investment analysis firm believes Nigeria’s apex bank will not tamper with the different rates until the country is able to reduce its need for huge amount of dollars for the importation of items like petroleum products.   

Aurelien Mali, a sovereign analyst with Moody’s in an interview with Bloomberg last week said this is because the Nigerian government will not be able to provide discounted dollars to importers of petrol if they unify the exchange rate now: “If the government merges the exchange rates, they won’t be able to provide discounted dollars to oil marketers. It means that either they have to increase pump prices or give subsidies to marketers, which would impact public finances. Neither option is credible at the moment.”

Nigeria’s National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), is already subsidizing the cost of petrol, as the current price of N145 is below the estimated cost of import of N190.

 Mali maintains that scaling up the cost of petroleum prices will destroy the hard-earned gains of Muhammadu Buhari’s government: “Increasing pump prices now would destroy all the efforts of the Central Bank on inflation. The moment you have a strong structural trade surplus and when the usage of dollars decreases is when we think they will align the exchange-rate windows. For example, when the new refineries or fertilizer plants are online.”

During a hearing in the National Assembly on the three-months-long fuel crisis that spanned December 2017 to March 2018, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, proposed the idea of giving petrol importers dollars at N285.

 The country already has an official exchange rate of N305, a Central bank rate to banks of N338, an investor exporter window/NAFEX N360, a parallel market rate of N360-370 and several other sector-based windows.

Mali said Central Bank of Nigeria’s management of the naira has prevented it from weakening and has caused the national reserves to soar to $48 billion.

He added that the country’s reserves will reach $55 billion by the end of the year. The Moody’s analyst was unsure of what the eventual rate will be.

He, however, noted that the spinning wheel might stop at N360: “The jury’s out on whether it will be 305 or 360. For the real economy, the rate is already 360. That’s what many exporters, importers, and manufacturers have to use. It’s the de facto exchange rate,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Niger Delta Buhari's Government A Puppet In The Hands Of Oil Multinationals, Says Ijaw Group
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Finance 2018 Budget: Each Police Station To Get Just N1,017 To Fuel Vehicles Per Day - Media Group
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Money Nigerian Govt Pays 14 Whistleblowers N439m Reward
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
International Malabu Oil Deal: Two British Secret Service Agents Docked As Trial Begins In Milan
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Navy Destroys Illegal Refineries In Bayelsa State
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Business Staff Of Adebutu’s Baba Ijebu Lotto Stop FIRS From Sealing Company
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Arrested! 'Most Wanted Abuja-Kaduna Highway Kidnapper' Who Shoots With Two AK-47 Rifles At A Time
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption How Much Did Patience Jonathan Allegedly Steal? — Four Times EFCC Went After Her 'Illicit' Funds
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Oyegun Already Lost Tenure Elongation Bid In APC — Now He's Also Lost In Court
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Speaks On How Self-interests Almost Ruined APC Congresses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity 2019: Reject Pastor Adeboye's 'Message Of Doom,' Muslim Group Advises Nigerians
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Presidential Aspirant Quits NCP Over 'N7.04m Blockade'
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Fayose Boasts: Fayemi Will Suffer The Worst Political Defeat Of His Career In July
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News ‘Save Me From Dying In This Shithole’ — Nigerian Launches GoFundMe Campaign To Travel Abroad
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Gunmen in Bayelsa Kill NAF Official During Attack On Helipad
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Senate's Invitation To IGP Was About Dino Melaye, Not Killings, Police Insist
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Rochas, Why? An open letter to Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha By Peter Claver Oparah
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News Little-Known Kano Pillars Striker Junior Lokosa Headlines Rohr's 30-Man World Cup List
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad