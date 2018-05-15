Army Puts An End To Its 'Cat Race' In Benue, Taraba, Kogi

Exercise Ayem Akpatuma was set up to combat insurgency in the North West and North Central part of the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 15, 2018

The Nigeria Army has concluded its Exercise Ayem Akpatuma (Cat Race) in Benue, Taraba and Kogi states.

Exercise Ayem Akpatuma, which was set up to combat insurgency in the North West and North Central part of the country, was to conduct other operations of the army aside from war.

Texas Chukwu, Director Army Public Relations,  maintained that the despite some challenges faced in the cause of carrying out the operation, the exercise recorded "tremendous success".

“The Exercise was also aimed at further sustaining Nigerian Army’s constitutional roles of defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria as well as aiding the civil authority to maintain peace and security. Exercise “AYEM AKPATUMA” recorded tremendous successes in spite challenges," he said.

Texas further said that having consolidated on the gains achieved, the Army’s effort of ridding the affected areas of militants and other criminal elements, the Nigeria Army would be concluding the Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA in Benue, Taraba and Kogi States.

He lauded host communities for their cooperation while the exercise was on.

The Nigerian Army launched the Exercise Ayem Akpatuma on February 20, to combat insurgency and terrorism in the northern part of the country. A series of arrest were made by the army during the exercise.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Arrested! 'Most Wanted Abuja-Kaduna Highway Kidnapper' Who Shoots With Two AK-47 Rifles At A Time
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Vigilante Chairman, Five Others Killed As Suicide Bomber Hits Checkpoint In Konduga
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive Nigerian Govt Lied, Boko Haram Fighters, Money Swapped For Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Boko Haram Fate Of Nurse And Two Midwives Abducted In Rann Attack Remain Uncertain By Ahmad Salkida
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Opinion Boko Haram Takes Over Reins Of Government By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Boko Haram: Keeping You Down Forever By ‘Jide Olowookere
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Arrested! 'Most Wanted Abuja-Kaduna Highway Kidnapper' Who Shoots With Two AK-47 Rifles At A Time
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity 2019: Reject Pastor Adeboye's 'Message Of Doom,' Muslim Group Advises Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Crack In nPDP As Splinter Group Faults 7-Day Ultimatum
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Presidential Aspirant Quits NCP Over 'N7.04m Blockade'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion 2019 And The Politics Of Campaign Finance By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Sports CLOSE-UP: From Ajegunle to Bulgaria — Who Is Junior Lokosa, The Surprise Name On Nigeria’s World Cup List?
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption How Much Did Patience Jonathan Allegedly Steal? — Four Times EFCC Went After Her 'Illicit' Funds
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Rights Group Asks US Dept To Investigate Saraki's Aide, Wife Over 'Multi-Million-Naira Ghost Worker Scam'
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Finance 2018 Budget: Each Police Station To Get Just N1,017 To Fuel Vehicles Per Day - Media Group
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News ‘Save Me From Dying In This Shithole’ — Nigerian Launches GoFundMe Campaign To Travel Abroad
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Won't Allow Anybody To Cheat Nigerians-Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Melaye Loses Assassination Case Against ALGON Chairman
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad