Ekiti Governorship Poll: Pastor Afe Emerges ANRP Candidate

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 15, 2018

Tunde Afe

Pastor and life coach, Mr. Tunde Afe, has emerged the candidate of Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, ANRP, for the Ekiti State governorship election scheduled for July. 

Mr. Afe became the candidate of the party after winning the gubernatorial primary, Sesugh Akume, national spokesperson of ANRP said in a statement on Tuesday.

Akune added that Mr. Afe also participated in the party’s in house debate on the 12th of May before contesting in an open ballot election held on 13th of May.

He added that the gubernatorial candidate has already chosen one of his opponents for the governorship ticket, Mr. Sanusi Kazeem , as his running mate.

He pointed out that the debate organized for the aspirants was essential to assess their readiness for the task ahead and to avail voters the opportunity of deciding intelligently.

"Though the primary debate and election was strictly and internal process, citizens were invited to be present and participate as observers of the election process," Akume said.

He also gave position of the party on the Oyo local government elections held last weekend. 

While noting that the party was given a very short notice, he however said ANRP was able to put up an impressive performance in the poll. 

He claimed that reports from the party officials who monitored the process indicated that the party came second in all polling units where it had candidates, and second overall in the elections. 

“We won in some polling units where we were able to have polling agents to ensure that there was no manipulation,” he further said.

Mr Akume, however, said that his party is expecting the use of electronic voting in all forthcoming elections at every level as exemplified by another state which held local government elections on that same day, rather than the manual method which is easily prone to errors and manipulations.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity 2019: Reject Pastor Adeboye's 'Message Of Doom,' Muslim Group Advises Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Crack In nPDP As Splinter Group Faults 7-Day Ultimatum
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion 2019 And The Politics Of Campaign Finance By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Presidential Aspirant Quits NCP Over 'N7.04m Blockade'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Won't Allow Anybody To Cheat Nigerians-Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Finance 2018 Budget: Each Police Station To Get Just N1,017 To Fuel Vehicles Per Day - Media Group
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Arrested! 'Most Wanted Abuja-Kaduna Highway Kidnapper' Who Shoots With Two AK-47 Rifles At A Time
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity 2019: Reject Pastor Adeboye's 'Message Of Doom,' Muslim Group Advises Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Crack In nPDP As Splinter Group Faults 7-Day Ultimatum
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Melaye Loses Assassination Case Against ALGON Chairman
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion 2019 And The Politics Of Campaign Finance By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Presidential Aspirant Quits NCP Over 'N7.04m Blockade'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports CLOSE-UP: From Ajegunle to Bulgaria — Who Is Junior Lokosa, The Surprise Name On Nigeria’s World Cup List?
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Rights Group Asks US Dept To Investigate Saraki's Aide, Wife Over 'Multi-Million-Naira Ghost Worker Scam'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics I Won't Allow Anybody To Cheat Nigerians-Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Sen. Omo Agege Absent From Tuesday Sitting
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion In Defence Of The Nigerian Medical Professional By Sayo Aluko
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption How Much Did Patience Jonathan Allegedly Steal? — Four Times EFCC Went After Her 'Illicit' Funds
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad