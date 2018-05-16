BREAKING: Lokoja Court Grants Melaye Bail

Senator Dino Melaye has been granted bail in the sum of 10 million Naira by the Kogi State High Court sitting in Lokoja.

The embattled senator was granted based on his health condition. However, he has been given a condition to provide a surety in the like sum.

Melaye was charged to court last month by the Police, who accused him and three other persons of illegal possession of firearms.

This was after the confession of two thugs who claimed to be working for Melaye, the representative of Kogi West Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

The men were arrested on January 19 at Ogojueje in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, after a shootout with the police.

According to the police, the men not only confessed to have been involved in several kidnappings in the state and environs, they also claimed to be hired thugs for politicians.