Omo-Agege Formally Returns To Senate After Short-lived Suspension

Ovie Omo-Agege, the Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has signed the Senate’s attendance register as a mark of his resumption to the Senate on Wednesday.

Omo-Agege was suspended by the Senate for 90 days but a court subsequently nullified the action, directing that he should be allowed to resume. However, he failed to show up at the Senate on Tuesday as expected.

When he turned up on Wednesday, he signed the attendance register at about 10:30am before proceeding to the upper legislative chambers just as the Senate was going into a closed-door session.

Omo-Agege was suspended in April following his comments at a press conference that the proposed amendment of the 2010 Electoral Act to change the sequence of elections set by INEC was targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari.

Although he later apologized for his comments, the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges recommended his suspension for 181 legislative days. However, Senate President Bukola Saraki recommended its reduction to 90 legislative days.

After his suspension, thugs believed to be working for him invaded the Senate and made away with the Mace, the symbol of authority. Omo-agege, though, denied any involvement with the incident