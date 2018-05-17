'He Doesn't Value Human Life' — 'Concerned Nigerians' Ask Buhari To Sack Adewole As Health Minister

Deji Adeyanju

The Concerned Nigerians movement has demanded the immediate sack of Nigeria's Health Minister, Professor Isaac Adewole, over his failure to find a solution to the lingering crisis in the health sector.

In a release co-signed by Deji Adeyanju, Convener, and Theophilus Abu Agada, National Publicity Secretary, the group asserted that the minister is a failure.

The group also faulted the Health Minister on an official trip he would soon be making to Geneva Switzerland.

The Concerned Nigerians said that the Minister would be wasting the resources of the country after budgeting N350m for a trip of over 40 health chief executives where few people could attend.

Labeling the trip as a ‘jamboree’, they urged the Federal Government to make more effort in ensuring that Nigerians have access to better healthcare.

“If the minister is someone who values human life, he would not have thought of going on a jamboree trip to Switzerland when the entire health sector in Nigeria is on a shutdown," read their statement.

“The Nigerian government must make a concerted effort in ensuring that Nigerians have an affordable and adequate access to health care system.”

The group also faulted the Health Minister for always backing the President Muhammadu Buhari’s medical tour.

“This same Minister has consistently defended President Muhammadu Buhari’s medical trip abroad when he should be devoting his time to formulating policies that will improve Nigeria’s health care system”, they said, branding Adewole to be "incompetent and always in an act of negligence of duty regarding the health system of the country".