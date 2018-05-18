Army Arrests 12 Men Posing As Soldiers In Lagos, Ogun

Among those arrested last month were soldiers, who had already been dismissed from the Armed Forces, but were impersonating serving officers of various ranks to perpetrate crimes

by SaharaReporters, New York May 18, 2018

The Nigerian Army has announced the arrest of 12 men for allegedly posing as soldiers and involvement in a series of criminal activities in Lagos and Ogun states.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of the Army, @HQNigerianArmy.

According to a tweet on the handle, the arrest was carried out by members of a, Operation Checkmate, a special team established to tackle the menace of impostors. The suspects were said to have been arrested in various locations.

“12 impostors were arrested by the Special Team of Operation Checkmate at various locations in Lagos and Ogun States while perpetrating various acts of illegality dressed in military uniforms,” read the tweet.

Last month, Major General Enobong Ekong, General Officer Commanding, 81 Division Nigerian Army, paraded some impostors and criminals arrested in Lagos and Ogun states.

Among those arrested last month were soldiers, who had already been dismissed from the Armed Forces, but were impersonating serving officers of various ranks to perpetrate crimes. These include extortion, molestation of innocent citizens, intervention in land disputes for pecuniary gains.

Such activities, said the Army, portray it in bad light before their victims and other law-abiding citizens, thereby creating a bad climate of opinion. To halt the trend, the authorities 81 Division of the Nigerian Army to launched Operation Checkmate.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive Murder Suspects Implicate Saraki, Kwara Governor, Others
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Exclusive Documents Confirm Senate Paid Saraki’s Aide’s Wife N150,000/Month For Doing Nothing
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Saraki Wants To Frustrate Police Investigation Of Kwara Murder Gang, Says IGP
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Soldiers Sack Police Station, Arrest DPO Over Murder Of Colleague
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Witnesses Reveal How Yahya Jammeh, Ex-Gambian President, 'Ordered The Killing' Of Nigerian, Ghanaian Migrants
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Makoko Onslaught
CRIME Lawyer Demands Arrest Of Police Officers Involved In Makoko Church Raid
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive Murder Suspects Implicate Saraki, Kwara Governor, Others
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police EXPLAINED: Why IGP Idris May Still Be Intelligent Despite His ‘Transmission Problems’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Documents Confirm Senate Paid Saraki’s Aide’s Wife N150,000/Month For Doing Nothing
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Supreme Court Orders Akingbola To Face His N5bn Trial
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Saraki Wants To Frustrate Police Investigation Of Kwara Murder Gang, Says IGP
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion So, Police IG Idris Can't Read Or Write! By Erasmus Ikhide
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Shehu Sani Identifies 15 Threats To Nigeria's Democracy
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Soldiers Sack Police Station, Arrest DPO Over Murder Of Colleague
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Dont Link Me Or Saraki With Suspected Cultists- Kwara Governor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion What You Should Think before You Consider the Alliance of the Thirty Five Political Parties Including SDP, PDP, ADC? By Adeeko Ibukun
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Hundreds Of APC Women Protest Against Congress In Imo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Witnesses Reveal How Yahya Jammeh, Ex-Gambian President, 'Ordered The Killing' Of Nigerian, Ghanaian Migrants
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad