Army Arrests 12 Men Posing As Soldiers In Lagos, Ogun

The Nigerian Army has announced the arrest of 12 men for allegedly posing as soldiers and involvement in a series of criminal activities in Lagos and Ogun states.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of the Army, @HQNigerianArmy.

According to a tweet on the handle, the arrest was carried out by members of a, Operation Checkmate, a special team established to tackle the menace of impostors. The suspects were said to have been arrested in various locations.

“12 impostors were arrested by the Special Team of Operation Checkmate at various locations in Lagos and Ogun States while perpetrating various acts of illegality dressed in military uniforms,” read the tweet.

Last month, Major General Enobong Ekong, General Officer Commanding, 81 Division Nigerian Army, paraded some impostors and criminals arrested in Lagos and Ogun states.

Among those arrested last month were soldiers, who had already been dismissed from the Armed Forces, but were impersonating serving officers of various ranks to perpetrate crimes. These include extortion, molestation of innocent citizens, intervention in land disputes for pecuniary gains.

Such activities, said the Army, portray it in bad light before their victims and other law-abiding citizens, thereby creating a bad climate of opinion. To halt the trend, the authorities 81 Division of the Nigerian Army to launched Operation Checkmate.