Police Detained And Tortured My Brother With Bullets Lodged In His Body, Says Makoko Resident

“My brother was shot twice by Seun Ijaya, an officer of SARS in Panti, and he was there for two days just for trying to rescue a small girl," she said. "When I told them at the police station that I was Daniel’s sister, I was chased out. A female police officer called Iron Lady said my brother would die there. I eventually bailed him out after paying N3,000 to her.”

by SaharaReporters, New York May 18, 2018

Mrs. Aanuoluwapo Arikawe, sister of one of the victims of the recent raid on Makoko, Lagos, by alleged land grabbers, has narrated how her brother, Mr Daniel Ebiwonjumi, was shot by the Police during a raid on a church premises in Makoko, detained and tortured for two days with bullets still in his body. 

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that at least five residents of Makoko lost their lives in an invasion of the premises of Acts Of The Apostles Church in the community by some "land grabbers", with the support of the Police and officials of the Lagos State Task Force team.

“I went to pick my kids at school when I got a call from my sister that Daniel had been shot. I was unable to pass the normal road because the police were shooting and I had to go and pass through the Third Mainland Bridge," she recalled. "When I got here, my sister told me that the police had shot my brother and they took him. We had no idea where he was for two good days.” See Also CRIME Five Killed As Police, Lagos Task Force And 'Land Grabbers' Raid Makoko 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

She said it was through a friend that she knew that her brother had been detained at the police station at Adekunle. She said: “My brother was shot twice by Seun Ijaya, an officer of SARS in Panti, and he was there for two days just for trying to rescue a small girl.  When I told them at the police station that I was Daniel’s sister, I was chased out. A female police officer called Iron Lady said my brother would die there. I eventually bailed him out after paying N3,000 to her.”

She then called on the general public to stand up against this injustice and prevent this from happening again.

Another resident, who asked not to be named, also said the men invaded the church premises and burnt the shops around the compound.

“The men who invaded the church burnt the church, the Keke Marwa, (tricycle) in the church premises along with the shops outside the church. The men almost raped us if not for our guys," she said. "They opened fire on them while they were trying to rescue us. The Governor and all the people who are in power should come to our rescue and save us from this."

