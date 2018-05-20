2019: Ex- Niger Delta Militant Leaders Declare Support For Sowore's Presidential Ambition

Sowore addressing young people

As the race towards 2019 general elections gathers momentum, members of a group of ex-agitators known as Niger Delta Ex-Militants For Peace and Good Governance have thrown their weights behind the presidential ambition of the founder and publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore.



The ex-agitators announced their commitment to support Sowore in a communique issued at the end of a closed door meeting on Friday in Okerenkoko of Gbaramantu Kingdom in Warri South West local government area of Delta State.



In the communique signed by its National Chairman, Alaowei Promise Lawuru (aka General Black) and made available to newsmen, the ex-militant leaders said they are supporting Sowore's presidential position because of "molestation made by President Muhamadu Buhari that Nigerian youths are lazy."



"We wish to show the so-called APC led government that Nigerian youths are not lazy and that Buhari and his cohorts brought total hardship to us instead of development strides. In our closed door meeting, we decided to support Omoyele Sowore who we believe is a symbol of the Nigerian youths that definitely will wipe away the tiers of poverty and under-delelopment from our eyes.



"We have been suffering from abject poverty for the past years; and we are sure that the Economical, educational and stomach infrastructural suitaton in the country will be a thing of the past when Sowore assumes office President in 2019 . Therefore; we decree that for Nigerian youths to prove that we are not lazy, is to vote out President Buhari come 2019 through our permanent voter cards and to protect our voters against election devourers".



The ex warlords also said its members would meet with traditional rulers of various kingdoms as well as top leaders of Niger Delta to create awareness on the need to support the presidential aspiration of Sowore and to ensure that all Ijaws vote emmass for him in the 2019 general election.

"And with this important meeting, Mr. Omoyele Sowore will have a sense of belonging to meet with those who have his project of victory at heart no matter the storm", the group concluded in the communique.