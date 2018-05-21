Nigeria Needs Five Vice Presidents And A Six-Year Single Term For Presidents, Says Soludo

"The tenure of office of the President shall be a single term of six years," Soludo said. "There shall be five Vice Presidents. One from each of the six geopolitical zones.”

by SaharaReporters, New York May 21, 2018

Former Central Bank Governor, Charles Soludo

A Nigerian economics professor and a former Governor and chairman of the board of directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, on Monday called for a single term of six years for the country's presidents.

He made this call at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, Anambra State, while speaking at the south east summit on restructuring Nigeria.

He also suggested that the country should have five vice presidents, each representing a geopolitical zone.

Pointing out that presidents should serve for a single term and the years of the term should be extended from four years to six years, Soludo said: “The tenure of office of the President shall be a single term of six years.

"There shall be five Vice Presidents. One from each of the six geopolitical zones.”

Soludo’s comments come as a reawakening of calls by notable Nigerians for the restructuring of the country.

Also speaking at the summit was the President of the Ohaneze, John Nwodo, who called for equality in the affairs.

The summit was attended by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana; Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano; Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, former APGA Chairman, Victor Umeh; Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and Niger Delta leader Edwin Clark, amongst others.

It was earlier reported that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) threatened to disrupt the summit on the grounds that Biafra is non-negotiable.

The statement released by the IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, in Enugu tate threatening to disrupt the  summit read in parts: “All we want is referendum not restructuring; we want Biafra not Nigeria.

"We have buried too many people; we have lost too many souls; we are pained by the innocent people that are still languishing in illegal detention all over Nigeria and we are enraged by the betrayal of those we call socio-political leaders. Only the total restoration of Biafra will suffice; anything else is mere waste of time.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics ‘This Is Not The Change We Clamoured For’ — APC Chieftain Attacks Buhari, Apologises To Jonathan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics For Apoligising To Jonathan And Criticising Buhari, APC Disowns ‘One Timi Frank’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2019: Ex- Niger Delta Militant Leaders Declare Support For Sowore's Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Protest Rocks Ogboru/Omo-Agege Delta APC Factional State Congress
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Two Chairmen 'Elected' For Ondo APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Oyo APC Holds Parallel Congresses
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal How Two Women Axed Corrupt SANs
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics ‘This Is Not The Change We Clamoured For’ — APC Chieftain Attacks Buhari, Apologises To Jonathan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics For Apoligising To Jonathan And Criticising Buhari, APC Disowns ‘One Timi Frank’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME ‘Arrow’ And Ex-Policeman — Two ‘Key’ Offa Bank Robbers Arrested By Police
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption N400m Corruption Trial Adjourned As Metuh Collapses In Court
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion IGP Idris: Maybe We Are Even Shithole People By Banjo Damilola
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Ex- Niger Delta Militant Leaders Declare Support For Sowore's Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Murder Suspects Implicate Saraki, Kwara Governor, Others
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
News Patience Jonathan Will Be The Happiest Person On Earth If PDP Regains Power, Says Garba Shehu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption REVEALED: In Seven Years, Only 10 of 177 Grand Corruption Cases Led To Convictions
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Troops Nab Eight Ak-47-Wielding Armed Bandits In Taraba
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Ghost-Working Scandal: EFCC Closes In On Saraki’s Aide
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad