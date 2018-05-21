Patience Jonathan Will Be The Happiest Person On Earth If PDP Regains Power, Says Garba Shehu

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, says Mrs Patience Jonathan, wife of former president Goodluck Jonathan will be the happiest person on earth if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) regains power in 2019.

The presidential aide said this in an article he titled ‘The Real Price of Changing the Change (1)’ in response to the changing the change call by the now opposition party.

He pointed out that the members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) have been calling for a ‘change of the change’ “without defining what exactly that means”.

According to Mr. Garba, the real meaning and cost of ‘changing the change’ is a reversal of the victory gained against corruption.

“As the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) gears up to celebrate the completion of three years of the Buhari government in the centre on May 29th, Nigerians need to be reminded of what the reversal of the achievements of this administration will amount to,” he said.

“The main reason for the defeat of the PDP in 2015 was corruption. The present administration at the centre led by President Muhammadu Buhari has so far presented a corrupt-free image of itself. It has also succeeded in abolishing grand corruption at the top.

“The list of people who oppose the Buhari government and are yearning to ‘change the change’ include a number of parliamentarians, policemen, customs officials, immigration officials, civil servants now rooting for other political parties, not leaving out those various businesses and platforms owned by these political parties directly or indirectly. The beneficiaries won’t like that the security threat is eliminated. Yes, for them, ‘changing the Change’ is an opportunity for a resumption of business as usual.

“But the happiest of them all will be Mrs. Jonathan, who will get the first priority when the refunds start coming for obvious reasons. The former First Lady would not anymore need lawyers to keep her mountain of gifts, counted in huge millions of dollars, billions of naira, hotels and buildings. The Buhari win in 2015, and the possibility of four more years have crumbled their dreams of endlessly looting the state and the growing list of achievements of the administration is not doing any good for them… Buhari is bad business for them.”