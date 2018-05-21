Troops Nab Eight Ak-47-Wielding Armed Bandits In Taraba

Troops of Sector 3 of the Nigerian Army on Sunday apprehended eight armed bandits along Manya-Gangun road in Taraba State while on a special operation.

This was made known in a release signed by the Deputy Director, Army public Relations, Col Kayode Ognsanya, who said the bandits were arrested while the Sector 3 troops were on operation WHIRL STROKE.

The release by Col. Kayode read: “Troops of Sector 3 deployed under the auspices of Operation WHIRL STROKE while on patrol yesterday came in contact with armed bandits along road Manya- Gangun in Ussa Local Government Area of Taraba State and eight armed bandits were arrested.

“Items recovered include 2 AK 47 rifles, one K2 rifle, 2 Dane guns, 56 rounds of 7.62 special ammunition, 25 K2 rounds, 3 cartridges, charms and phones. They are currently in own custody undergoing interrogation. Members of the public are once again reminded to report any suspicious activities to the nearest security agency. You are please requested to disseminate the information to the general public. Thank you for your usual cooperation."

It will be recalled that on Friday, the Defence Headquarters had announced the launch of Operation Whirl Stroke for Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba and Zamfara states, to counter armed herdsmen and militia groups operating within the region.

While briefing journalists during the launch at the Tactical Air Command headquarters in Makurdi, Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General John Agim had said the operation, which began on May 8, consists of all the military services, police and Department of State Services (DSS).