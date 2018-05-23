'Nwakali And Mohammed For World Cup' — Effusive Praise For B-Team S'Eagles Despite Atletico Madrid Loss

The superlative performance of the B-Team Super Eagles in Tuesday's friendly encounter against Atletico Madrid, the current Europa League champions, did not escape the notice of Nigerians even though it ended in a defeat — and the evidence is all over social media.

The match, which took place at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, ended 3-2 in favour of the visitors, but the home team is still being showered with 'accolades' 24 hours after.

See below a selection of unedited comments from Twitter:

@Ojeigbo Just want to say a nice game last night, thoes nigeria guy played well, we should work very well on our defence...... #seeingnigeriagoingfar

@NGSuperEagles No excuses please ......i think we are going to Russia with nigeria's most prepared world cup squad in history so far. To whom much is given, much is expected. Wish you guys all the best. Go eagles

‏ @Tuffmallam- I don't care about the score line, what i care about is that salisu have improve the team and this is how we should play in the World Cup. Play with confidence

@ILkapa -Anybody who doesn't see that @Kelechi_nwakali should be in the world cup then I do not Know... Rohr should hnclude him in Warm up games

@Tuffmallam- The boys prove they can be trusted if you expose them. They played with confidence and i love that. Well done Coach

@Debizzzle- #Kelechi nwakali should pls replace onazi on that list Asap "super eagles" #NigAtl

Prince TIZKIDO -What a great comeback from Nigeria, even in losing they won for me, and that second goal from Nigeria was superb n world class.

Prinz Osei -I’m a ghanian buh I think I will replace Nigerians in the name of ghana n support them ...the goalkeeper has a lot of question mark.....The defender was dancing break dance

Weirdmaskman NG -Good play from Nigeria. Holding their ground against the European giants. The obvious inadequacy bothering the team is the defence. we need staunch, unforgiving stallions in that back four to complete the dream team.

And more from Youtube:

ross meroe-That second Nigerian goal by Usman Muhammed is one of the best goals in recent memory.......Fantastic skill that is sure to catch the attention of the world's top clubs.

tinca island-What a beauty of game,really enjoyed it. That's Nigerians trade mark,African teams,once they score,they lose focus and concede straight away. That need to stop,ASAP.

jay world11 -Nice game boys. The zeal to put out your names to the world has been seen.. The Nnwakali brothers were excellent

The great veteran-That second goal of Nigeria made my day even first was beautiful but second was out of the world ........looking for who can score like that