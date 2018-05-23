Obasanjo’s Greatest Mistake Is Not Jailing Buhari For Looting PTF, Says Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, says the “greatest mistake” of former President Olusegun Obasanjo is his failure to prosecute and jail President Muhammadu Buhari for “looting the Petroleum Trust Fund” under his supervision.

Fani-Kayode, who is under investigation for an alleged fraud of N4.9bn as the Director of Publicity of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s 2015 presidential campaign organization, made the statement on Facebook on Wednesday.

“The greatest mistake that President Obasanjo made was not to prosecute and jail President Buhari for looting PTF funds,” he said.

“I saw the report and it was shocking. Billions of dollars had vanished. Obasanjo summoned him and showed him the damning report. Buhari begged like a baby. Sadly Obasanjo let him off the hook.”

Buhari was appointed by late General Sani Abacha to head the Petroleum (Special) Trust Fund (PTF), in 1994.

Obasanjo later disbanded PTF in 1999, when he assumed office as President of the country.

A national committee was later set up to investigate allegation of mismanagement of the funds. The committee, however, advised Ex-president Obasanjo to set up a judicial panel to recover about N25 billion that was reportedly mismanaged, but no action was taken about the recommendation.