Buhari Removes Mike Okiro As Chairman of Police Service Commission

by SaharaReporters, New York May 24, 2018

President Muhammadu has removed former Inspector General of Police, Mike Okiro, as the Chairman of Police Service Commission.

Okiro was replaced with another former Inspector-General of Police, Musiliu Smith.

In a letter sent to the Senate, the President requested the house to confirm Smith.

The President also announced the appointment of five other people as members of the PSC.

Okiro was appointed Head of PSC by former President, Goodluck Jonathan, and has been in office since 2013.

He has been in the news for many recruitments, financial and promotion scandals during his stint as head of PSC.

SaharaReporters, New York

