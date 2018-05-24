Gombe Assembly Lawmaker Steals Mace After Failed Impeachment Of Minority Leader

A member of the Gombe State House of Assembly, has stolen the mace and fled the chamber.

According to Premium Times, the incident occurred at the plenary session during an attempt by some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House to impeach the Minority Leader, Mohammed Haruna, who is a member of the party.

The House is dominated by members of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Mr Haruna had on May 5 called a press conference to condemn the conduct of APC ward congresses in the state, for which some members of his party wanted him removed as Minority Leader.

However, during the process, the impeachment failed, as four out of the eight members of the party in the House declined to support it.

Frustrated by the stalemate, Abdullahi Abubakar, who represents Akko West, grabbed the mace and fled the chamber.

He was said to have been assisted by another member, Mohammed Bello, from Gombe South constituency, to escape with the House’s symbol of authority.

The officials of the assembly are yet to address the press on the development.