'Keep Exposing Yourselves... I'm Enjoying This' — Fayose Mocks Buhari, Obasanjo

Ayodele Fayose

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, says he is enjoying the latest war of words between President Muhammadu Buhari and ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo over the $16 billion power programme of the Owu-born leader.

Mocking the duo on Twitter, he said: “Nigerians should remember I warned that those who brought Buhari will regret entrusting him with power.

“I am enjoying these latest brickbats between President Buhari and ex-President Obasanjo. They should keep exposing themselves for Nigerians to know what they have been hiding."

While receiving the Buhari Support Organization (BSO) led by the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Ahmeed Ali, on Tuesday, the President had suggested that Obasanjo mismanaged the $16 billion he allegedly spent on power projects during his administration.

Responding, Obasanjo branded the President ignorant, urging him to read his book 'My Watch' and previous probes by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the legislature to understand the matter.