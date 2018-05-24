Oyo-Ita: I'm Not A Union Leader, But We MUST Increase Civil Servants' Salaries

Nigeria's Head of Service, Oyo-Ita

Winifred Oyo-Ita, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, has spoken on the need for an upward review of salaries received by civil servants in the country.

Speaking at the 2017-2020 Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan in Abuja on Thursday, Oyo-Ita argued that a salary raise would boost efficiency and productivity in the civil service as well as make workers incorruptible.

Addressing civil servants at the directorate level in Abuja, she said she was aware of the challenges confronting workers in the civil service due to their meagre salary.

“We need to launch a salary review of the civil service as a first step to enhance the value proposition of civil servants. We must increase salary. I am not saying this as a union leader but because I am aware of what workers go through,” she said.

Oyo-Ita's position comes at a time the labour union is demanding an increase in minimum wage.

In April, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, revealed that the union had demanded from the tripartite committee a new wage that would reflect the current economic realities in the country: N18, 000 to N66,500.

Similarly, the United Labour Congress, championed by Comrade Joe Ajaero, stated that Nigerian workers need to be paid nothing less than N96,000, which would also stand as a living wage.