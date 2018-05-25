REVEALED: While In Detention For ‘Mismanaging N6.3bn', Jonah Jang Paid The Electricity Bills Of Jos Prison



When a High Court sitting in Jos, Plateau State, granted Jonah Jang, former Governor of the state, bail it was the highest ranking traditional ruler of the Berom-speaking people of plateau, Gbong Gwom Jos, Mr Gyang Buba, who stood as a surety for him.

But inmates and prison officials would hardly be happy about it, as it has now been revealed that when he was remanded at the Jos Prison by Justice Daniel Longji of the Jos High Court, Jang noticed, upon arrival, that the facility was in darkness and therefore ordered his aides to offset the electricity bill and also fix the prison ambulance.

Clinton Garuba, his media consultant, confirmed the paying of the electricity bill, adding that Jang also offered to pay the medical bills of a prisoner suffering from a leg disease at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

The irony is that Jang, currently representing Plateau North Senatorial District at the Senate, is standing trial on a 12-count charge of alleged corruption and misappropriation of N6.3 billion during his governorship tenure.

The court had earlier requested the former Governor to produce a surety who must be a first-class paramount ruler and reside within the jurisdiction of the court. The court also granted bail to the second accused person, Yusuf Pam, in the sum of N50million.

The traditional ruler, alongside and the ex-governor, left the court premises in the official car of the traditional ruler after securing the bail.

After ruling on the bail application, the trial judge Daniel Longji fixed july 17, 18, 19 for the next hearing

EFCC had earlier detained Jang for nine days in Abuja before arraigning him in court on May 14 when the judge said he should be kept in prison. The former Governor has been on administrative bail of the EFCC since December 2017.