Isoko Women Protest Against Rape, Drug Abuse, Child Molestation

A group of women under the aegis of The Ideal Isoko Woman" (TIIW) took to the streets over the weekend across Isoko South and North local government areas of Delta State to protest increase in social vices such as rape, drug abuse, child molestation and 'date rape drug' among young persons in the area.

During the campaign, which kicked off as early as 8:00am on Saturday from the Isoko South local government area secretariat, Oleh, the women noted that indulgence in the vices had led to the destruction of many lives in their communities.

The women were joined by Isoko South local government chairman, Mr. Constantine Itiako Ikpokpo (Malik), and his Isoko North counterpart, Mr. Emmanuel Egbabor, Mr Umuakpo Ovie, President, Isoko National Youth Assembly (INYA) and youth from diffrent communities in the campaign led by Ms Xino Arugba Monnitey, Founder and Administrator, TIIW.



The campaign train visited the Isoko South and Isoko North police stations at Oleh and Ozoro respectively, the Oleh market, the palaces of the Odiologbo of Oleh and the Regent of Aviara kingdom.

The campaigners used a public address system to educate people on the danger of drugs abuse and the need to desist from social vices in the various communities they passed through.



Speaking at the palaces of the Odiologbo of Oleh, HRM Anthony William Ovrawah, Omogha 1, and the Regent of Aviara kingdom, HRM Uzuazomaro Harry Emaviwe, Okoroze 1, Ms Monnitey said the campaign against rape, drug abuse and child molestation had become imperative following the increasing incidents of the menace among youth across communities in the two local governments.



"The need for the fight against rape, drug abuse and child molestation can never be over emphasized," he said.

"It has become a daily occurrence and thus, a menace that require a major fight and consistent follow-up around the globe and the rural areas most especially. The Ideal Isoko Woman has decided to focus its fight in the rural areas of Isoko and its environs, because as sisters, mothers, aunties and grandmothers, we definitely understand what being forced to have sex means, we can relate to the pain and trauma that goes with it.



"The constant, excessive and illegal use of drugs in Isoko is alarming and keeping quiet or ignoring it, is no option. Girls are being raped on a daily basis, and the increase in abuse of drugs is also not helping issues. After abusing drugs such as tramadol, snuffing of stench from pit toilets, codeine among others, the average youth wants to get relief on an innocent available girl, irrespective of her age and relationship status and at this point the abuser knows no sister, niece or baby, he just wants to satisfy his urge at the detriment of the future of an innocent girl child."



In their separate responses, HRM Ovrawah and HRM Emaviwe, commended the initiator and convener of the campaign.

They also gave their full support to the campaign while promising to use their positions as monarchs to liaise with their colleagues in Isoko land to support and lend their voices to the campaign against the social vices.

SaharaReporters correspondent who monitored the campaign around the communities in the two local government councils observed easy availability and use of illicit drugs such tramadol, codeine, while raping of girls, mostly the under age girls, molestation of children and other vices are rampant in the across the communities.

