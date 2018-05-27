Mass Defection Looms In APC As Saraki, Tambuwal Meet nPDP Leaders

There are indications of a potential exodus of leading politicians from the All Progressives Congress (APC), following the public release of the names of its high-profile members who met the New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) bloc of the ruling party.

On Saturday, Kawu Baraje, the former Chairman of the defunct nPDP, named Bukola Saraki, Senate President; Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State and Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives, among key aggrieved APC members who attended the midweek meeting, where the group seriously considered the option of mass defection.

“Nigerians may recall that members of the former New PDP Bloc within the All Progressives Congress addressed a letter dated April 27, 2018 to the Chairman of the APC where we informed the party of our grievances and expectations from both the party and government of President Muhammadu Buhari,” Baraje said in a statement on Saturday.

“Following this development, the party invited us and we honoured its invitation to a meeting. We met with the leadership of the party last week, during which we resolved to report the outcome of our meeting to our members and stakeholders before arriving at any decision or proceeding with the next phase of discussions or actions with the APC and government.

“I am glad to inform you, therefore, that we have briefed our members at a meeting convened in Abuja on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, where we reviewed the state of the nation and our party, APC, and constituted committees on various issues, especially on how to rescue Nigeria from economic, social, political and especially security challenges.

“The meeting was well attended by members of the nPDP, including serving and former governors, senators, members of the House of Representatives, and other aggrieved APC stakeholders.

Those he listed as having attended the meeting include: Saraki, Dogara, Tambuwal; Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Governor of Kano State; Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former Osun State Governor; Murtala Nyako, former Adamawa State Governor; Senator Mohammad Aliero, Senator Danjuma Goje, Senator John Enoh, Senator Andy Uba, Senator Ibrahim Gobir, Senator Rufai Ibrahim and Senator Ibrahim Danbaba.

Others are Sen. Suleman Nazif, Sen. Isa Misau, Sen. Muhammed Shitu, Sen. Shehu Sani, Sen. Dino Melaye, Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi, Sen. Shaaba Lafiagi, Sen. Bala Ibn Na’Allah, Sen. David Umaru, Sen. Barnabas Gemade; Chairman, former nPDP, Alh. Abubakar K. Baraje; Mr. Aminu Shagari, Mr. Kabiru Marafa, Mr. Isa Ashiru, Mr. Muh’d Soba, Mr. Mark Gbillah, Mr. Sani Rano, Mr. Garba Durbunde, Mr. Aliyu Madaki, Mr. Zakari Mohammed, Mr. Rufai Chachangi, Mr. Razak Atunwa, Mr. Emmanuel Udende, Mr. Hassan Saleh, Mr. Nasiru Sule, Mr. Orker Jev, Mr. Aliyu Pategi, Mr. Isah Halilu, Mr. Rabiu Kaugama, Mr. Abdussamad Dasuki, Mr. Ismaila Gadaka, Mr. Lado Suleja, Mr. Dickson Tarkighir, Mr. Babatunde Kolawole, Dr. Bode Ayorinde, Mr. Danjuma Shida, Mr. Danburam Nuhu, Mr. Sunday Adepoju, Mr. Sani Zorro, Mr. Ahmed Bichi, Mr. Garba Mohammed and a host of others.”

Some prominent APC members, including serving lawmakers, were also at the meeting, but their names were deliberately left out.

SaharaReporters gathered the final decision on what next for the group had not been taken, but the plan is to inaugurate a committee that would review all possibilities and make recommendations

A source privy to the meeting told SaharaReporters that mass defection is the number-one preference of the aggrieved APC members, but there are fears about fusing with another party only to suffer the same fate they have experienced in the ruling party.