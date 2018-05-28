13 Secessionist Groups Vow To Celebrate Biafra’s 51st Anniversary Despite Military Presence In South-East

The Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and other pro-Biafra groups have vowed to celebrate the 51st anniversary of the Republic of Biafra on May 30 notwithstanding the presence of security operatives in the South-East.

A statement issued on Monday by Uchenna Madu, MASSOB leader; Felix Anochirimonye; leader of Eastern People’s Congress; Rita Anibuogu for Movement of Biafrans in Nigeria and Innocent Amadi, for Bilie Human Rights Initiative, said the group was not shaken by the heavy presence of security operatives and that the festivity would begin on May 29 with a candlelight parade.

Also part of the group are the Igbo Youth Cultural and Restoration Initiative (IYCRI), Movement of Biafrans in Nigeria (MOBIN), Biafran National Liberation Council (BNLC), Biafran Revolutionary Organisation (BRO), Biafran Liberation Crusade (BLC), Joint Revolutionary Council of Biafra (JRCB), Biafra Revolutionary Force (BRF) and Customary Government of Biafra (CGB),

“A coalition of pro-Biafran groups, which agreed to speak with one voice in one accord with unity of purpose, met and insisted on the earlier resolutions on 18th of April after our fifth monthly meeting that the annual May 30th celebration of the Biafran people will hold this year in a unique formula,” read the statement.

The Biafran Central Council (BCC) and the Biafran United Liberation Council (BULCO) insisted on an anniversary where the members and people of Biafra will interface and reflect soberly on the real issues concerning Biafra emancipation.

“This year’s anniversary will be celebrated by the people of Biafra, not as a pro-Biafra group but as a mark of respect and honour to our fatherland,” they said.

“It is also a reminder to the visions and commandments of our great ancestors that we are not Nigerians but Biafrans.

“We enjoin our people to get ready for the celebration of this great anniversary, which we will hold to remind ourselves to continue the self-determination movement for Biafra actualization and restoration.”

Calls for the recognition of Biafra as a sovereign state by the Nigerian government appeared to be regaining momentum last year — until an Army crackdown on the South-East that led to the sudden disappearance of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).