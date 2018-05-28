Buhari To Address Nigerians At 7am On Democracy Day

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday, May 29 address the nation in a live broadcast to commemorate the 2018 Democracy Day.

This was revealed in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina, calling on media houses within the country to connect with service of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria where the broadcast would be aired at 7am.

In the broadcast on Tuesday, it is expected that the President will address the country's progress on democracy, and potentially counter the claim of opposition Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) that the current government has failed to secure democracy since coming to power.

“Indeed, this administration should not come close to the emblem of democracy, as such would be an unpardonable spat on the faces of millions of suppressed Nigerians and the graves of victims of extra-judicial executions under this administration, as catalogued by international bodies including, Transparency International (TI), Amnesty International (AI) and even the United States Department of State,” PDP had said.

“We ask: How can Nigerians celebrate Democracy Day when the rights of citizens are daily trampled and they no longer enjoy their freedom to politically associate and aspire, as was the order under the PDP rule?

“Where is democracy when government tends towards military fiat: where citizens are wantonly arrested, locked up and dehumanized just for expressing political opinions considered to be at variance with views held those in power?”