'Herdsmen' Shoot Catholic Priest In Taraba, Flog Two Others 'Mercilessly'

“Please Frs, pray for us. Our minor seminary in Jalingo has just been attacked by the Fulani, some students are injured, some cars destroyed, two priests beaten and one shot on the leg,” he said.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 28, 2018

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Monday attacked a minor seminary school in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, shooting a priest and mercilessly beating two others.

Rev. Fr. Evaristus Bassey, Director of Caritas Nigeria, an agency of the Catholic Church, revealed this in a WhatsApp message to newsmen. 

“Please Frs, pray for us. Our minor seminary in Jalingo has just been attacked by the Fulani, some students are injured, some cars destroyed, two priests beaten and one shot on the leg,” he said. 

While the persons injured were said to be receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo, it was not yet clear if people were killed.

This is coming exactly a month after the Fulani herdsmen attacked St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Ukpor-Mbalom Parish, Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State, killing two Catholic priests and 17 parishioners.

Following the continued killings in the country, churches in Nigeria under the umbrella of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on April 29 staged peaceful protests in various parts of the country over ongoing killings in various parts of the country.‎

Also taking to the streets to protest the killings of the priest and parishioners who were killed in Benue State were catholic faithful in Edo, Oyo, Benue, Lagos, Kaduna, Adamawa and Kwara.

The peaceful protests coincided with the burial of the 17 church members and the two priests killed during a mass in Benue.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME ‘Arrow’ And Ex-Policeman — Two ‘Key’ Offa Bank Robbers Arrested By Police
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
CRIME Policemen Raid Fugitive Kingsley Kuku’s Ondo House ‘In Search Of Wanted Militants’
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption Lagos High Court Registrar Implicated In Fred Ajudua’s Fraud Case
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion Political Economy Of Kidnapping In Bayelsa State By Alfred Charles
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Uganda: Toddler Savagely Beaten By Nanny Survives Ordeal
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption Jonathan's Aide, Omokri Burglarizes House In Delta, Carts Away N25Million Meant For Buying Of Votes
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Sowore: Saraki Will Refund Our Money With Interest… And He Will Go To jail
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Journalism ‘Walahi I'll Deal With Him Severely’ — Lasun’s Brother Threatens New Telegraph Reporter For Exposing N1.7bn Scam
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Mass Defection Looms In APC As Saraki, Tambuwal Meet nPDP Leaders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ezekwesili: $16bn On Power Projects? Nigerians Must Learn To Interrogate Figures
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Four Years Of Fayose - An Appraisal By Yinka Adeosun
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku Picks Gbenga Daniel As Director-General Of His Campaign Team
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News FRSC Begins Nationwide Recruitment — But You're Not Eligible If You're Older Than 30
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Entertainment From Ojuelegba To London — Wizkid Becomes First African To Perform At The 02Arena In London
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Journalism Kunle Ajibade, Respected Journalist ‘Jailed For Life’ By Abacha, Is 60!
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Obasanjo, Where Is The Power? By Peter Claver Oparah
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections Leo Ogor's Wife 'Traumatised' By Pressure On Her Husband To Contest Despite Battling Partial Stroke
0 Comments
44 Minutes Ago
News I Thought It Was All A Joke, Says Channels TV's Maupe Ogun After Appearing In Court
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad