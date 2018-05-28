'Herdsmen' Shoot Catholic Priest In Taraba, Flog Two Others 'Mercilessly'

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Monday attacked a minor seminary school in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, shooting a priest and mercilessly beating two others.

Rev. Fr. Evaristus Bassey, Director of Caritas Nigeria, an agency of the Catholic Church, revealed this in a WhatsApp message to newsmen.

“Please Frs, pray for us. Our minor seminary in Jalingo has just been attacked by the Fulani, some students are injured, some cars destroyed, two priests beaten and one shot on the leg,” he said.

While the persons injured were said to be receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo, it was not yet clear if people were killed.

This is coming exactly a month after the Fulani herdsmen attacked St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Ukpor-Mbalom Parish, Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State, killing two Catholic priests and 17 parishioners.

Following the continued killings in the country, churches in Nigeria under the umbrella of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on April 29 staged peaceful protests in various parts of the country over ongoing killings in various parts of the country.‎

Also taking to the streets to protest the killings of the priest and parishioners who were killed in Benue State were catholic faithful in Edo, Oyo, Benue, Lagos, Kaduna, Adamawa and Kwara.

The peaceful protests coincided with the burial of the 17 church members and the two priests killed during a mass in Benue.