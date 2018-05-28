Leo Ogor's Wife 'Traumatised' By Pressure On Her Husband To Contest Despite Battling Partial Stroke

Mrs Peace Ogor, wife of Leo, the member representing Isoko Federal Constituency of Delta State in the House of Representatives, is reportedly unhappy over "unnecessary pressure by selfish politicians" on her husband, who has been battling stroke for some time now, to join the 2019 contest.

In June 2017, Mr. Ogor, the Minority Leader of House had left Nigeria for treatment in Switzerland after suffering partial stroke.

The PDP lawmaker returned to Nigeria after several months of absence and was present at the plenary of the lower chamber on February 8, 2018.

But he has been absent from the House for many weeks now as a result of his health challenges, according to sources.

Despite his ill-health, sources told SaharaReporters that Ogor's family members and political associates are putting pressure on him to contest to return to the National Assembly — to the chagrin of his wife.

Confiding in SaharaReporters, a former council chairman and a political associate of the lawmaker, who asked not to be named, disclosed that speaking health-wise, the minority leader is not fit to run for any elective position as he is at present "incapacitated".

"I am a close friend and political associate to Hon. Leo Ogor. When he started the race to the House of Representatives in 2003, I was there for him; in 2007, 2011 and 2015, I was also there for him throughout; I stood by him. But, this time around, because of his health challenges, we have advised him not to run," he said.

"I can bluntly tell you Hon. Leo Ogor is incapacitated. As I talk, his wife, is seriously traumatised following pressures being mounted on her husband to contest the 2019 election when he is not fit to. The wife had, so many times, stood her ground that over her dead body would her husband return to the House again, but these selfish and greedy politicians are bent on pushing Leo to contest for the fifth time.

"Hon. Ogor's wife, Mrs. Peace Ogor, has been crying and lamenting and complaining because of the unnecessary pressures and the sick husband is not helping matters. Ogor was away for several months last year, and only came back to the country in January 2018 and till date he has not resumed sitting because of his health."

Also lamenting the federal lawmaker's health condition, a former House of Assembly member and political associate of Mr. Ogor, described as "pathetic and unfortunate" the pressure by some persons that the minority leader should return to the House against all odds.

"Ogor's wife confided in me that her husband's younger brother, Jay Ogor, who normally does all the NDDC contracts brought by her husband, the Isoko North PDP Chairman, Godwin Ogorugba and a council chairman and few other politicians working for their own personal interests, are those pulling the strings that her husband must return inspite of his health challenges," he said.

"I am joining men of good will in Isoko nation that Hon. Leo Ogor should jettison all the pressure to return to the House of Representatives rather he should fight for his health because health, they say, is wealth. His younger brother, Jay Ogor, is busy lavishing millions of naira and dollars on some PDP members, elders, youths and leaders to throw weights behind the return of his brother to the Green Chamber not minding his health."

Speaking in confidence with our correspondent, Ogor's wife's younger brother corroborated the former council chairman's statement, saying, "My elder sister, Mrs. Peace Ogor, is very bitter and has warned and is still saying that those deceiving her husband to contest again for the fifth time want him dead. Hon. Leo Ogor, is not sound health-wise to go back to that legislature. For crying out loud, its partial paralysis, stroke we are talking about here."

Commenting on the current state of health of the Minority Leader, an Isoko-born Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Mr. Anthony Ejumejowo, advised Ogor against contesting to return to the House.

"For the fact that I do not see anymore thing that you can contribute to the good people of Isoko Federal Constituency at House of Representatives, please do not run again," Ejumejowo stated.

"If those close to you won't tell you the truth for their own selfish reasons or for fear or favour, please hear it from someone who truly loves you and Isoko. No one knows it better than you that the office is demanding and you are not yet the man you were before your illness; you need a break.

But efforts to get the Ogor for comment on the issue were not successful as of the time of filing in this report.

Apart from his health challenge, the lawmaker has also been on the radar of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,(EFCC) over allegations of fraudulent contract deals.

Few months ago, the anti-graft agency had secured a warrant to arrest the lawmaker over 20 constituency projects valued at over N500 million alleged to have been awarded to companies linked to him.

EFCC claimed that the contracts were not well executed.