‘Please Join Hands With Us’ — Tinubu Woos Falana, Kunle Ajibade to APC

by SaharaReporters, New York May 29, 2018

Falana and Ajibade

Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has sent congratulatory words to Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeri (SAN)  and Kunle Ajibade, a revered journalist, on their 60th birthdays — plus an invitation for them to join hands with the APC to make Nigeria a better place. 
 
Tinubu spoke on Monday via a birthday message to the duo, released by his Media Officer, Mr Tunde Rahman.

He said Falana, who was born May 20, 1958, and Ajibade, who was born on May 28, 1958, would be better additions to the ruling party, as they have contributed significantly to the development of democracy in the country. 

“The month of May, which in 1999, heralded the rebirth of democracy again in Nigeria after almost 16 years of unbroken military interregnum, is also significant in one other respect. It is the month of birth of many prominent Nigerians. 

“As both were united in their month of birth, there is also an unmistakable meeting point in their life trajectories. Both fought against successive military regimes to facilitate the emergence of democracy in a country laden with respect for human rights.

“They fought to ensure Nigeria is a citadel of social justice and rule of law and generally a better place for the present generation and generations yet unborn. There is no doubt that both Falana and Ajibade had impacted Nigeria and Nigerians in the most profound ways. We thank them for their struggles and we thank them for their sacrifices but we are not yet in the Promised Land. We enjoin the duo not to rest on their oars and to join hands with us in the All Progressives Congress, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, to make Nigeria a better place.”
 
Wishing them long life and good health on, Tinubu said: “I say happy birthday to them and wish them long life, continued good health and renewed energy to continue to make invaluable contributions to our country. 

“Both are close friends and associates, with whom I have interacted in our continuous struggle for the enthronement of true democracy, good governance and rule of law. Mr Falana is a lawyer, pro-democracy and human rights activist, who over time, continues to employ the instrumentality of the law to correct the ills of the society. His contributions to constitutionalism and jurisprudence know no bounds. He takes briefs from the rich to empower him to fight the injustices against the poor pro bono. Like his late mentor and comrade, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Falana is an advocate of the masses.
 
“Ajibade is that astute journalist and celebrated author, who through his pen, fought against the military junta and was particularly a thorn in the flesh of the late Abacha regime. He authored two popular books ‘Jailed for Life,’ his experience in prison to which he was clamped by the Abacha junta, and ‘What a Country,’ which speaks about the ills in the country.”

SaharaReporters, New York

