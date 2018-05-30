BREAKING: Court Jails Jolly Nyame, Ex-Taraba Governor, For 14 Years Over N1.64bn Fraud

Specifically, Nyame was sentenced to two, five, seven and 14 years in jail respectively after being convicted for four charges that include receiving gratification, obtaining public funds without due consideration, and criminal breach of trust.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 30, 2018

Sahara Reporters Media Jolly Nyame, former Governor of Taraba State, has been sentenced to prison by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, for fraud.

Nyame was charged to court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 41-count of allegedly diverting N1.64billion during his eight-year governorship tenure between 1999 and 2007.

Among other allegations, witnesses provided by EFCC said Nyame approved the diversion of various funds to the tune of N345 million to a company, Saman global, within five weeks in 2005.

Although Nyame denied knowing the company, the court found him guilty of breaching public trust after noting that he confirmed approving the memo ordering a transfer of the funds to the said company.

Adebukola Bankole, the presiding judge, held that Nyame was guilty of 27 of the 41 charges against him.

However, the terms are to run concurrently, meaning Nyame will serve 14 years in jail unless a higher court decides otherwise.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

