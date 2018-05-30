Buhari An Enemy Of Democracy... He's Failed Both Home And Abroad, Says Human Rights Lawyer

“Buhari's government has not only failed at home, it has also failed internationally and exported the failures," he said. "Buhari is best known for accusing people in the media and not convict them in the court.”

by SaharaReporters, New York May 30, 2018

International human rights lawyer, Emmanuel Ogebe, has labelled President Muhammadu Buhari "an enemy of democracy".

Speaking to newsmen during the celebration of 2018 democracy day in Lagos, Ogebe accused the Buhari administration of championing anti-democratics acts, including repression of opposition politicians.

He condemned Buhari on his poor handling of insurgency across the country, and his display of religious sentiments.

“The person who has most benefited from kidnap of Chibok and Dapchi girls was Buhari. Buhari has no moral right to celebrate democracy because he is an enemy of democracy,” he said

Ogebe also said the country under Buhari is expressing repression, moving back towards dictatorial tendency and repression.

Condemning media presence and victimization of the people using the media, Ogebe asserted that the best job of Buhari is propaganda.

He further urged Nigerians not focus on 2019 elections but on surviving the next one year under the Buhari regime.

During his Democracy Day speech, Buhari was silent on the remaining Chibok girls and the only Dapchi girl, Leah Sharibu, still in Boko Haram detention.

