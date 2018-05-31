BREAKING: Yero, Ex-Kaduna Governor, Remanded In Prison Over N750m PDP Campaign Funds

The former Governor has been under investigation for his alleged role in the disbursement of N750 million campaign funds for the PDP during the 2015 general election.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 31, 2018

Breaking News Sahara Reporters Media A Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna, capital of Kaduna State, has remanded Ramalan Yero, former Governor of the state, in prison.

Also remanded in prison are Nuhu Wya, a former minister; Abubakar Gaya-Haruna, a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna and Hamza Ishaq, a former Secretary to the Kaduna State Government.

On Wednesday, Yero and co were detained at the zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC); however, after their arraignment on Thursday, the court ordered their remand in prison.

The development comes a day after Jolly Nyame, former Governor of Taraba State, was sentenced to 14 years in jail by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, for his involvement in the diversion of N1.64billion during his eight-year governorship tenure between 1999 and 2007.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

