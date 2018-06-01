Atiku Praises ‘Resilient, hardworking’ Nigerian Youth After Presidential Assent To ‘Not Too Young To Run’ Bill

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has praised Nigerian youth for their resilience and hard work in ensuring presidential assent to the Not-Too-Young-To-Run bill.

President Muhammadu Buhari signed the bill into law on Thursday, although he joked with the youth that they should delay their presidential ambition till the end of the 2019 presidential election, by which time he hoped to have secured a second term in office.



Tweeting via his official handle, Atiku welcomed the development and also reserved some commendation for Honourable Tony Nwulu, who sponsored the bill in 2016.



“I welcome the signing of the #NotTooYoungToRun bill into law,” he said. “I also congratulate Hon @tonynwulu who sponsored the bill. Importantly, today’s milestone is proof of the resilience & intrinsic hardworking nature of the everyday Nigerian youth who worked to make this a success.”