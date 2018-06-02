Opeyemi Bamidele Undergoes Surgery To remove Bullets ‘From His Abdomen And Leg’

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 02, 2018

Opeyemi Bamidele, the erstwhile federal lawmaker from Ekiti State who was shot on Friday, has undergone surgery and is now recuperating at a hospital in Ado Ekiti. 

Bamidele, a chieftain of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), was shot during a reception organised at the party's secretariat for Dr. Kayode Fayemi, flagbearer of the party in the forthcoming Ekiti State governorship election.

Taiwo Olatubosun, spokesman of the APC in Ekiti, revealed this to Sahara Reporters on the phone on Saturday.

“He [Bamidele] is still at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, and he has gone through an operation yesterday night,” he said.

“In fact, he was at the theatre and was also operated upon, while a bullet was removed from his body.”

He noted that the attack was also an attempt to kill the candidate of the APC, Dr. Fayemi during the grand reception.

“The attack is an orchestrated attempt by an unknown person to terminate the life of our candidate [Fayemi],” he said.

“Although, the Police have been releasing some statements based on their findings, they still need lots to prove to us. No life was lost but those who got it were prominent members of our party and we want it to be investigated properly beyond the media statement.

“Why our party secretariat and why so close to Dr. John Kayode Fayemi and why the gun and the type of ammunition used in carrying out the attack.”

Meanwhile, Ahmed Salami, a media aide to Bamidele, has denied reports that the former lawmaker is still in a coma. 

In a statement issued on Saturday and obtained by Sahara Reporters, Salami said the APC chieftain had regained consciousness and was recuperating fast after undergoing major surgeries.

“The way he fell in the full glare of the crowd and party supporters fueled the insinuation that he is still in coma,” he said.

“Let me assure our supporters in Ekiti and other concerned Nigerians that Bamidele is not in coma. He has regained consciousness and fast recuperating due to prompt and intensive medical treatments he received thereafter.

“Its true that Bamidele has passed through major surgeries and the bullets have been removed from his abdominal region and leg. We implore our supporters to be calm and be law abiding whilst the situation is under control.”

SaharaReporters, New York

