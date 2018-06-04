Troops 'Rescue' 148 Civilians — Including 58 Women 'Sexually Violated' By Boko Haram

The statement added that Boko Haram members had sexually violated the females and used them as sex slaves.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 04, 2018

The Nigerian Army says it has rescued 148 civilians, including 58 women used as sex slaves, held hostage by Boko Haram in Modu Kinetic, a remote village in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.
 
The Nigerian Army made this known in a statement released by Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Public Relations of Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole on June 4. 
 
The statement reads: “Troops of 21 Brigade supported by members of the Civilian Joint Task Force deployed in Operation Lafiya Dole to conduct Counter terrorism and Counter insurgency operations in the North East have rescued 148 civilians held hostage by Boko Haram terrorists in Modu Kinetic, a remote village in Bama Local Government Area of Borno state. 

“The troops rescued the hostages during an extensive Clearance Operation on Sunday 3rd June 2018, to rid the general area of Bama, Modu Kimeri and Gulumba Gana of fleeing elements of Boko Haram terrorists who had escaped from the ongoing troops' onslaught in the Lake Chad Islands and fringes of the northern borders of Borno State.” 

The rescued hostages, unveiled during a joint profiling and interrogations by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole and other security agencies, include 15 men, 58 Women and 75 Children.
 
The statement added that Boko Haram members had sexually violated the females and used them as sex slaves.  

“Two pregnant teenage girls are among the rescued persons. The rescued persons further disclosed that the men were not spared, as they were regularly engaged in forced labour while in the captivity of the terrorists. 

“They will be promptly handed over to officials of Bama Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp for welfare and administration. The troops have also successfully cleared adjoining villages including China, Sabon Gari-1, Sabon Gari-2, Sabon Gari-3 and Sabon Gari-4 villages. Other areas cleared by troops along the axis of operation are Nguzoduwa, Falla, Bulangala, Botori and Bula Matawa villages.” 
 
The command also announced that it recovered 22 Dane guns, one tool box used for fabricating local fire arms, four Boko Haram flags, a motorcycle and one bow and 20 arrows from the insurgents.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram 10 Killed As Soldiers Battle Horse-Riding Boko Haram Fighters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 'We Have Nothing To Fear' — Students Of Seminary Attacked By Herdsmen Resume Learning
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insurgency Emami, Idahosa Bribe Military With N250 Million To Raid Tompolo's Community In Delta State, Niger Delta Avengers Say
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Insurgency Stop Calling Criminals Avengers, NDA Spokesman Says
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insurgency Militants Blow Up NPDC Oil Installation In Delta State
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insurgency Niger Delta Groups Deny Militants Have Ties To Political ‘Looters’, Call For Autonomy In Delta Area
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME AUDIO: Everything Offa Robbery Gang Leader Said About Saraki
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: 'They Are Our Sponsors' — Five Offa Gang Leaders Implicate Saraki, Gov Abdulfatah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Saraki Betrayed Jonathan… He Is reaping What He Sowed, Says Omokri
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics ‘With Immediate Effect’, DSS Withdraws Security Aide from Saraki, Dogara
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics BREAKING: nPDP Pulls Out Of Meeting With Osinbajo Over ‘Persecution’ Of Saraki, Dogara, Abdulfatah
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics REVEALED: Policeman Who Shot Bamidele Ought To Be On Duty At A Bank In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever, Says Aisha Alhassan
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME UPDATED: Police Invite Saraki For Questioning As Offa Bank Robbers Implicate Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Withdraw Invitation To Saraki, Ask Him To respond In Writing
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Saraki: I Was First To Visit Offa After The Robbery — How Can I Be The Robbers' Sponsor?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Fayose: APC Wants To kill ‘Two Or Three’ Ekiti Indigenes And Link Me To Their Deaths
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Needs Serious And Immediate Reconciliation, Says Oyegun
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad