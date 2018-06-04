'We Have Nothing To Fear' — Students Of Seminary Attacked By Herdsmen Resume Learning

Sacred Heart Minor Seminary in Jalingo the Taraba State capital, on Monday resumed its activities, a week after armed Fulani herdsmen invaded the Christian school premises.

The school was shut down by Bishop Charles Hammawa of the Catholic Diocese of Jalingo to enable students recover from the trauma of the attack by the Fulani herdsmen.

Addressing the students at the reopening of the school on Monday, Rector of the school, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Atsue, urged them not to allow the attack distract them from their studies.

Assuring the students that permanent measures were being put in place to ensure their safety, the Rector said: “The 10 policemen deployed immediately after the attack are still on the ground, but we are going to make a permanent security arrangement with the Police for your safety before the end of the week.

“I also want you to continue to pray hard. I have a strong conviction that the May Devotion we are doing also helped in reducing the magnitude of the attack.

“Even as you pray, you must be on the alert as you have always been and report any threat to appropriate authorities in the school.”

Seminaries who spoke with newsmen said they had put the attack behind them.

A seminarian who identified himself as Terlanga Nev said: “I was one of the persons the attackers first met when they invaded our school last week, but God spared me and others and the same God is alive.

“I strongly believe that God will continue to protect us, so we have nothing to fear."

It will be recalled that on Monday last week, sunmen suspected to be herdsmen attacked the seminary school in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, shooting a priest and mercilessly beating two others.