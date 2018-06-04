'We Have Nothing To Fear' — Students Of Seminary Attacked By Herdsmen Resume Learning

A seminarian who identified himself as Terlanga Nev said: “I was one of the persons the attackers first met when they invaded our school last week, but God spared me and others and the same God is alive. I strongly believe that God will continue to protect us, so we have nothing to fear."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 04, 2018

Sacred Heart Minor Seminary in Jalingo the Taraba State capital, on Monday resumed its activities, a week after armed Fulani herdsmen invaded the Christian school premises.

The school was shut down by Bishop Charles Hammawa of the Catholic Diocese of Jalingo to enable students recover from the trauma of the attack by the Fulani herdsmen.

Addressing the students at the reopening of the school on Monday, Rector of the school, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Atsue, urged them not to allow the attack distract them from their studies.

Assuring the students that permanent measures were being put in place to ensure their safety, the Rector said: “The 10 policemen deployed immediately after the attack are still on the ground, but we are going to make a permanent security arrangement with the Police for your safety before the end of the week.

“I also want you to continue to pray hard. I have a strong conviction that the May Devotion we are doing also helped in reducing the magnitude of the attack.

“Even as you pray, you must be on the alert as you have always been and report any threat to appropriate authorities in the school.”

Seminaries who spoke with newsmen said they had put the attack behind them.

A seminarian who identified himself as Terlanga Nev said: “I was one of the persons the attackers first met when they invaded our school last week, but God spared me and others and the same God is alive.

“I strongly believe that God will continue to protect us, so we have nothing to fear."

It will be recalled that on Monday last week, sunmen suspected to be herdsmen attacked the seminary school in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, shooting a priest and mercilessly beating two others.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME AUDIO: Everything Offa Robbery Gang Leader Said About Saraki
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME UPDATED: Police Invite Saraki For Questioning As Offa Bank Robbers Implicate Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Withdraw Invitation To Saraki, Ask Him To respond In Writing
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram 10 Killed As Soldiers Battle Horse-Riding Boko Haram Fighters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 219 Inmates — Not 20 As Claimed By NPS — Escaped From Minna Prison, Say Police
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Bank Robbery At A Zenith Bank Branch In Owerri, Imo State Caught On Tape
CRIME Imo Zenith Bank Robbery: Police Nab Fleeing Suspect One Year After
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME AUDIO: Everything Offa Robbery Gang Leader Said About Saraki
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: 'They Are Our Sponsors' — Five Offa Gang Leaders Implicate Saraki, Gov Abdulfatah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics ‘With Immediate Effect’, DSS Withdraws Security Aide from Saraki, Dogara
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Saraki Betrayed Jonathan… He Is reaping What He Sowed, Says Omokri
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME UPDATED: Police Invite Saraki For Questioning As Offa Bank Robbers Implicate Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics REVEALED: Policeman Who Shot Bamidele Ought To Be On Duty At A Bank In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics BREAKING: nPDP Pulls Out Of Meeting With Osinbajo Over ‘Persecution’ Of Saraki, Dogara, Abdulfatah
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Saraki: I Was First To Visit Offa After The Robbery — How Can I Be The Robbers' Sponsor?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Withdraw Invitation To Saraki, Ask Him To respond In Writing
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Business Some Nigerian Banks On Verge Of Collapse —EFCC Boss, Magu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Challenging Jega On Bribery Will Shame National Assembly –Sagay
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Fayose: APC Wants To kill ‘Two Or Three’ Ekiti Indigenes And Link Me To Their Deaths
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad