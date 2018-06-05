BREAKING: Buhari In Closed-Door Meeting With Service Chiefs ‘Over Saraki’

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed-door meeting with the service chiefs at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja — less than 24 hours after Vice President Osinbajo held a similar meeting with related officials.

Babagana Monguno, National Security Adviser; Mansur Dan-Ali, Minister of Defence; Ahmed Abubakar, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and Ibrahim Idris, Inspector General of Police are all at the meeting with President Buhari.

Part of the issues to be discussed is an appraisal of the security situation in the country.

Osinbajo’s meeting on Monday was with the IGP; Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Lawan Daura, Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Although the purpose of the meeting was not started, sources in the presidency said it was over the summons of Senate President Bukola Saraki by the Police over his alleged sponsorship of the criminal gang that robbed banks in Offa, Kwara State, on April 5, killing 33 people.