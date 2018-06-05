Court Rules Alao-Akala Must Face Trial Over 'N11.5billion Fraud'

In his ruling, on Monday, Justice M. L. Owolabi said: “stay of proceedings will do more damage to the case, which has been pending since 2011 and ordered the prosecution to assemble all its witnesses at the next date.” The case was then adjourned to June 29 and July 3, 2018 for trial.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 05, 2018

The Oyo State High Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, has quashed the stay on proceeding application filed by an ex-governor of the state, Adebayo Alao-Akala, seeking to pend trial on an allegation of 11.5billion fraud filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), until the outcome of an appeal at the Supreme Court.

Alao-Akala, alongside a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hosea Agboola, and the Chief Executive Officer of Pentagon Consults, Olufemi Babalola, is standing trial for offences bordering on alleged criminal conspiracy and fraudulent practices to the tune of N11.5 billion.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by EFCC’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, the defendants were earlier arraigned on an 11-count charge by the anti-graft agency.

After the arraignment, their trial was stalled, following their applications to stay further proceedings/trial pending the determination of their appeals at the Supreme Court by counsel to the first and third defendants, A.O. Afolabi (SAN) and A. Ogunwole (SAN).

Their motions were however opposed by the prosecuting counsel, Ben Ubi who urged the court to refuse the applications and order for accelerated hearing of the case in accordance with the intendment of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Oyo State, 2016 and Section 19(2)(b) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(Establishment) Act, 2004.

In his ruling, on Monday, Justice M. L. Owolabi said: “stay of proceedings will do more damage to the case, which has been pending since 2011 and ordered the prosecution to assemble all its witnesses at the next date.”

The case was then adjourned to June 29 and July 3, 2018, for trial.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME AUDIO: Everything Offa Robbery Gang Leader Said About Saraki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics BREAKING: 'They Are Our Sponsors' — Five Offa Gang Leaders Implicate Saraki, Gov Abdulfatah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics ‘With Immediate Effect’, DSS Withdraws Security Aide from Saraki, Dogara
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever, Says Aisha Alhassan
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Saraki Betrayed Jonathan… He Is reaping What He Sowed, Says Omokri
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics BREAKING: nPDP Pulls Out Of Meeting With Osinbajo Over ‘Persecution’ Of Saraki, Dogara, Abdulfatah
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME AUDIO: Everything Offa Robbery Gang Leader Said About Saraki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics BREAKING: 'They Are Our Sponsors' — Five Offa Gang Leaders Implicate Saraki, Gov Abdulfatah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics ‘With Immediate Effect’, DSS Withdraws Security Aide from Saraki, Dogara
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever, Says Aisha Alhassan
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Saraki Betrayed Jonathan… He Is reaping What He Sowed, Says Omokri
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics BREAKING: nPDP Pulls Out Of Meeting With Osinbajo Over ‘Persecution’ Of Saraki, Dogara, Abdulfatah
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Does Buhari Have Tinubu’s, Obasanjo’s, And Saraki’s Testicles? By Abiodun Ladepo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME UPDATED: Police Invite Saraki For Questioning As Offa Bank Robbers Implicate Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Withdraw Invitation To Saraki, Ask Him To respond In Writing
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics REVEALED: Policeman Who Shot Bamidele Ought To Be On Duty At A Bank In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics APC Needs Serious And Immediate Reconciliation, Says Oyegun
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Shehu Sani: Nigerians Should Demand To Know The Running Cost Of Governors, President
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad